Public Health

A Chinese city is getting roasted online for demanding that fishermen bring fish and crabs in for COVID-19 swabs

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpJ5g_0hN7jkQQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xE0QP_0hN7jkQQ00
Fishermen coming ashore at the Jimei district in Xiamen have to go through a "human and goods" inspection, as of July 22.

Lyu Ming/China News Service via Getty Images

  • Fishermen in the city of Xiamen are being told to bring their fish and crabs in for swab tests.
  • The COVID-19 rule, announced in July, has drawn heavy ridicule on social media.
  • Videos show the mouths of fish being swabbed and of crabs being swiped with cotton buds.

The Chinese city of Xiamen has ordered local fishermen to bring their catch in for COVID-19 mouth swabs.

The new rule, announced on July 22 by Xiamen authorities , says all fishermen coming ashore at the coastal Jimei district have to proceed to a "human and goods" COVID-19 test, which is available every day.

A video of one such swab session was first posted on Thursday by Blue Whale News, a Chinese financial-news outlet. As of Friday morning Beijing time, it's accrued over 4 million views.

The video appears to show health workers in hazmat suits sticking cotton buds into the mouths of live fish, while a later clip depicts the underside of a crab being swabbed.

Another example was posted on Twitter by Whats On Weibo's Manya Koetse.

An employee of the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Ocean Development confirmed authorities are testing fish, per South China Morning Post. Insider was unable to independently verify when the videos were recorded.

People have flocked to Weibo, China's version of Twitter, to question and make fun of the coronavirus measure.

"Do fish breathe through their mouths?" one popular comment asked.

"The ants in my district have developed a fever and cough," another person joked.

"What do I do if I run into a snail? Where should I go?" said one commenter.

A top comment sarcastically suggested the local government move on to testing mosquitoes, which they said are the "most numerous and have their sights set on humans."

It's not the first time China has raised eyebrows for testing fish for COVID-19. In March, video clips of health workers in Shanghai swabbing the mouths of fish in a seafood market went viral, Insider previously reported.

The idea that COVID-19 can be spread through fish has circulated widely in China since early 2021, when Beijing started to promote its "cold chain theory." It posits without evidence that the virus was brought to Wuhan through frozen seafood imports.

Extreme COVID-19 measures in any one region of China aren't necessarily representative of what the rest of the country is facing — different municipalities usually set their own specific restrictions for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

However, these controversial rules often reflect the pressure on local governments to achieve China's zero-COVID strategy. Spikes in COVID-19 cases within a region are typically followed by the sacking of several local officials , though China is often vague on who exactly is fired.

One high-profile case involved the punishment of 26 officials after the city of Xi'an underwent a dramatic lockdown in December . China's discipline commission said the punishment was for "ineffective epidemic prevention and control."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 124

lets be logical
4d ago

the Ol USA doesn't seem so bad now does it? just think, we are closer to becoming communist China than ever before in the country's history. only YOU can make sure that doesn't hapoen

Reply(1)
8
paul bromme
4d ago

The sad thing is there's lots if liberal sheep in California and new york that would believe this.

Reply(5)
44
J B
4d ago

so now do you think there's something fishy bout this covid thing?

Reply(8)
78
Related
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
