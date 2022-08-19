Read full article on original website
Edison State’s Drive for Scholarships a success
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College enjoyed beautiful weather at the scenic Troy Country Club golf course during its 4th Annual Drive for Scholarships event on July 29. The event welcomed 96 participating golfers, as well as volunteers and sponsors, and raised $22,459 for scholarships, bringing the total funds raised through the annual event to $55,541.
Wuebker and Hesson selected talent show
VERSAILLES – Andrew Wuebker and Dalton Hesson of the Versailles FFA were selected from their auditions to compete in the National FFA Talent Show program. The 2022 National FFA Talent Showcase will be held Oct 24-29 as part of the 94th National FFA Convention to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Christmas Surprise quilt raffle
VERSAILLES – “Christmas Surprise” is the name that has been chosen for the third annual quilt raffle that will benefit Burkettsville Neurological Center. They do not receive any government funding and rely only on donations and the generosity of others. This year’s quilt, as in the past,...
Werner and Krueger crowned 2022 Little Miss and Mister
GREENVILLE — Werner and Krueger crowned 2022 Little Miss and Mister. The 2022 Great Darke County Fair hosted its annual Little Miss and Mr Contest Monday Aug. 22 in the Youth Building. The theme for the night, A Night On Broadway. The 2022 Little Miss Darke County Fair is...
Greenville Police Blotter
FIRE INVESTIGATION: At 2:05 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Markwith Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. The residence was observed to have heavy smoke coming from all of the downstairs windows. Several neighbors then approached the officers and advised that the residence is vacant, as the previous resident passed away. Greenville Fire Department alongside Gettysburg and New Madison Fire Departments responded to the scene, and checked the residence. The front door was found to have been locked, but the back door of the residence was unlocked. The residence owner said he and his mother were at the residence the night before to check on it and left a lamp turned on in the downstairs living room, and that multiple appliances were plugged in, such as the oven. The Greenville Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire is not yet determined, but there are no signs of arson.
Greenville boys’ golf loses in tiebreaker to Sidney
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School boys’ golf team lost in a close match to Sidney High School on Aug. 22 at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Both teams were tied at 190 at the end of the match. It came down to the fifth highest score between the teams and Sidney won by two strokes.
Riley Green brings the taste of old counrty to the Darke County Fair
GREENVILLE — Riley Green brought his country roots to Darke County. The number one Nashville Recording Artist, Green with special guest Laine Hardy, took the stage on Sunday, Aug. 21 to bring the love of country music to those in attendance at The Great Darke County Fair. Green is...
Missing person case turns into homicide investigation
GREENVILLE — A missing person case has turned deadly in Darke County. According to Greenville Chief of Police Eric Roberts and Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, the agencies are investigating the death of Corey Fleming, 30, of at large, but formerly a Greenville and Union City resident. Chief Roberts...
Arcanum, Tri-Village boys’ golf collect wins at Beechwood
ARCANUM — It was a busy day at Beechwood Golf Course on Aug. 22. Two boys’ golf WOAC matches took place at the course. First, Arcanum High School defeated Ansonia High School 171-195. For the Trojans, Will Brubaker led the team with a 36. Behind him, Graham Brubaker...
Greenville girls’ soccer shutout in home opener
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School girls’ soccer team had their home opener on Aug. 22 against Celina High School. The first half went decent for the Lady Wave. They went into the half down 3-0 after not having a lot of attacking opportunities. However, the second half...
Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine
GREENVILLE — Versailles man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Gregory M. Johnson, 45, of Versailles, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced on two different drug charges. Both cases can hold a penalty of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on each charge, all of which are not mandatory. Johnson, who is currently serving time for driving under suspension, was sentenced to up to 60 months of community supervision on the drug charges, 100 hours of community service, pay restitution, and 52 days with 52 days credit. Failure to comply could result in 12 months of incarceration to be served concurrently with two years of post release control.
Tri-Village volleyball couldn’t comeback from 0-2 in season opener
NEW MADISON — Tri-Village High School volleyball played two different games against Marion Local High School on Aug. 20. The Patriots lost to the Flyers 3-1 in their season opener. The first two sets didn’t go as planned. Tri-Village lost 25-6 and 25-9 in the first two. Head coach...
