FIRE INVESTIGATION: At 2:05 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Markwith Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. The residence was observed to have heavy smoke coming from all of the downstairs windows. Several neighbors then approached the officers and advised that the residence is vacant, as the previous resident passed away. Greenville Fire Department alongside Gettysburg and New Madison Fire Departments responded to the scene, and checked the residence. The front door was found to have been locked, but the back door of the residence was unlocked. The residence owner said he and his mother were at the residence the night before to check on it and left a lamp turned on in the downstairs living room, and that multiple appliances were plugged in, such as the oven. The Greenville Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire is not yet determined, but there are no signs of arson.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO