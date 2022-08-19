Read full article on original website
milfordmirror.com
How expensive is college in CT? See how much tuition costs this year across the state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For students returning to college this fall, tuition prices in Connecticut have the potential to be more costly than ever. The average annual cost of tuition at a four-year institution offering an undergraduate degree in the United States is...
As Connecticut educators prepare for the school year, focus shifts to STEM learning
Connecticut educators are preparing for what they expect to be the most normal back-to-school season in three years. “The sky is not the limit," declared former NASA astronaut Bernard Harris in keynote address to school superintendents at the state education commissioner’s annual back-to-school conference. Harris urged the superintendents from...
Connecticut schools pivoting as USDA waivers for free lunch expire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Throughout the pandemic, all schools in the country had the option to use USDA waivers to serve free breakfast and lunch to students under 18. However, those waivers expired June 30, and now many schools are trying to problem solve since their families have been relying on those free meals for two years.
Bob Stefanowski approaches Labor Day with a new team
CT GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski's campaign manager, senior advisor and TV consultant left over a 3-week span.
branfordseven.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Connecticut from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases
Connecticut will see less funding for energy assistance even as need increases, according to a recent report. The post Connecticut heating assistance dwindles as demand increases appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
It’s time to review CT’s bottle deposit laws
By: Francesco A.A. Mastracchio In 1978 the State of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont, and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on January 1, 1980, […] The post It’s time to review CT’s bottle deposit laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Four Community Colleges, Current 12-College CT System, Among Best in Nation
It is what some may describe as a strong finish. In their final year as individual institutions, four of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges have been named among the 20 Top Community Colleges in the nation.
CT sends back-to-school relief checks
Connecticut sends out relief checks to some families in need to coincide with both the back to school season and with Connecticut’s tax free week
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?
There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
Stimulus Update: Connecticut to Give Families $257.87 per Child in Back to School Relief
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time COVID-19 relief special benefit to more than 15,000 low-income households as a way to alleviate the...
Senior advisor to Stefanowski campaign departs
Senior advisor to Stefanowski campaign departs.
Connecticut drug overdose numbers worsen
Connecticut overdose death numbers rise, with Black and Hispanic users experiencing an especially sharp increase in the numbers and rates of overdose deaths
Gov. Lamont: 15,000 low-income households in Connecticut to receive $250 per child
Some Connecticut families can expect to get an extra $257.87 per child, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
NewsTimes
Some CT families with school children will get $258 per child starting Sunday. Here's who’s eligible.
Some low-income Connecticut families with school children will receive payments starting on Sunday of $258 for each child. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Friday the “one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit” will be paid out to families over the weekend. The program is called the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund.
RIP Militie’s. The Grinders of Connecticut Will Miss You
Where were you when you heard the news that the bakery behind our beloved Milite's bread was closing for good? My buddy Pete clued me in last week that Waterbury's A.M.S. Bakeries, and their iconic brands of Milite's, Arturo's, and Spinella's breads, were giving up after years of incredible work.
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Connecticut: Second Sales Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday
States are continuing to send monetary aid, in the form of child tax credits, tax rebates, etc., to help residents offset at least some of the impacts of inflation. Connecticut is the latest state to join this growing list, and it has come up with a unique way to make things more affordable in the state. This latest stimulus check from Connecticut comes in the form of a Sales Tax-Free Week. Connecticut’s second Sales Tax-Free Week will start on Sunday, and it is the first time that the state will hold two sales-tax holidays in one calendar year.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut child tax rebate checks of $250 per child will start going out next week
Parents living in the state of Connecticut might be able to expect some extra cash in the mail next week if they applied in time for a tax rebate offered by the state. The child tax rebate, which was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont after the Connecticut General Assembly authorized it, will give parents $250 for each child they have, up to $750 per family. The checks for these rebate payments will be sent out starting next week, according to NBC Connecticut.
