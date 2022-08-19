ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rapid Fire: Shough QB1, team strengths/weaknesses, recruiting grades, upset predictions

What's your reaction to Tyler Shough being named QB1?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: The more I hear about Zach Kittley’s offense the more that I believe that Shough is the QB that needs to start. The competition was really close but I think Shough looked better in the short viewing periods we have had during fall camp. Shough has more D-1 starts and snaps than the others. With Kittley giving more control of the offense to the QB’s during the game, Shough's experience is an important part of his being chosen. We will still wonder how short a lease that Shough will be on with the likes of Donovan Smith and Behren Morton right behind him. In a way, I would like to see the other guys get to start games but we will be better off if Shough starts every game because of the great job he is doing. I don’t think we want a QB controversy.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lubbock, TX
dallasexpress.com

Concept Convenience Store Opens Near Texas Tech

Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Raider Rumble: Pitmaster Robert Wood

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas Land Guys pitmaster, Robert Wood shares what he’s bringing to this years Raider Rumble competition. The public is encouraged to come out this weekend. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information on the event visit the Red Raider meats Facebook.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Schooler
KCBD

This week’s rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes

Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Countdown No#Eersports#Tcu#K State#Receiv
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 dies in Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy