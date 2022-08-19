Read full article on original website
What's your reaction to Tyler Shough being named QB1?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: The more I hear about Zach Kittley’s offense the more that I believe that Shough is the QB that needs to start. The competition was really close but I think Shough looked better in the short viewing periods we have had during fall camp. Shough has more D-1 starts and snaps than the others. With Kittley giving more control of the offense to the QB’s during the game, Shough's experience is an important part of his being chosen. We will still wonder how short a lease that Shough will be on with the likes of Donovan Smith and Behren Morton right behind him. In a way, I would like to see the other guys get to start games but we will be better off if Shough starts every game because of the great job he is doing. I don’t think we want a QB controversy.
247Sports updated its 2023 basketball recruiting rankings Monday and Texas Tech's class checked in at 17th nationally on the strength of a pair of commits in Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson. Steffe, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard out of Frisco (TX) Memorial High School, committed to Texas Tech back in January...
There are several ways the 2022 Texas Tech season could go this year, and we'll look at the good and bad.
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release)— The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics. When Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced the creation of the Ring of Honor in 2012, he stated it’d be reserved for “the best of the best” in Red Raider football history. Since then, Texas Tech has inducted seven […]
Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
On Thursday, August 18th, a Dallas law firm sent a letter to Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant saying that parents have concerns about their children being victims of racial discrimination at Laura Bush Middle School. KAMC News reports that the parents reached out to Ellwanger Law, LLLP in Dallas, Texas...
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas Land Guys pitmaster, Robert Wood shares what he’s bringing to this years Raider Rumble competition. The public is encouraged to come out this weekend. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information on the event visit the Red Raider meats Facebook.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
We just came across the epitome of cringey sorority girl TikTok videos and it just happens to come from Texas Tech. The video has since been deleted from the sorority's TikTok page @texastechkappadelta, but that didn't stop it from making its way across Facebook beforehand. Get your trashcans ready. This...
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dallas law firm sent a letter to Lubbock Cooper Independent School District Superintendent Keith Bryant on Thursday, saying in part, parents have concerns that their children were victims of racial harassment at Laura Bush Middle School. The parents reached out to Ellwanger Law LLLP in...
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Road Monday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene, according to police. Police said details on injuries were not yet available. This […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said an investigation was underway Sunday morning after a crash in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate 27. “One person has suffered serious injuries,” LPD said. “The call came in at 1:16 a.m.” Police said more information would be released when possible.
