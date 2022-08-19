What's your reaction to Tyler Shough being named QB1?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: The more I hear about Zach Kittley’s offense the more that I believe that Shough is the QB that needs to start. The competition was really close but I think Shough looked better in the short viewing periods we have had during fall camp. Shough has more D-1 starts and snaps than the others. With Kittley giving more control of the offense to the QB’s during the game, Shough's experience is an important part of his being chosen. We will still wonder how short a lease that Shough will be on with the likes of Donovan Smith and Behren Morton right behind him. In a way, I would like to see the other guys get to start games but we will be better off if Shough starts every game because of the great job he is doing. I don’t think we want a QB controversy.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO