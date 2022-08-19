Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Marvel Key Art for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Characters Surfaces
With just three months to go until its highly anticipated release, key art for the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now surfaced giving fans of the superhero franchise a closer look at some of the sequel’s main characters. Featured in the collection of artwork above are eight of the movie’s main characters, including Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o's Nakia, Danai Gurira’s Okoye, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, Domonique Thorne’s Riri Williams aka Ironheart, Alex Livinalli’s Attuma and Mabel Cadena’s Namora. The latter four will all be making their MCU debuts with this film, branching out the ever-expanding multiverse that Marvel has built over the past four Phases.
hypebeast.com
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Sees Galadriel Take Matters Into Her Own Hands
Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday delivered a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, offering an all-new look at the hotly-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The nearly-three-minute preview largely follows Elven warrior Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, who can sense an incoming threat...
hypebeast.com
Sony Reportedly Developing 'Days Gone' Film Adaptation With 'X-Men: First Class' Writer
Sony is reportedly tapping X-Men: First Class writer Sheldon Turner to adapt Days Gone into a film, with Outlanders‘ Sam Heughan set to star as the lead. According to a new report from Deadline, the video game giant is hoping to follow on the success of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg‘s Uncharted by adapting another one of its video games into a live-action film, much like its current work with HBO on The Last of Us.
hypebeast.com
Sony to Release PlayStation VR2 Headset Early 2023
After offering a first look earlier this year, Sony has now officially announced an “early 2023” release window for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The second iteration of PlayStation‘s flagship virtual reality headset promises to be a significant upgrade, offering up to 4K resolution, a 120 HZ refresh rate, 110-degree field of view, and over 20 VR games at launch including No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.
hypebeast.com
'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Avengers: Infinity War' as Sixth-Highest Grossing Film Domestically
Top Gun: Maverick has officially overtaken Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth-highest grossing movie in the history of the domestic box office. According to reports, the Tom Cruise-led sequel has earned a total of $679 million USD in North America so far, surpassing the Marvel Studios film’s $678 million USD record. Maverick’s next target on the list is Black Panther‘s $700 million USD to become No. 5; Variety adds that the feat is not impossible for the sequel film as it has no major competition until the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, however Disney may possibly re-release the 2018 movie in anticipation for part two.
hypebeast.com
Joan Cornellà Celebrates "SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE" Event With New Vinyl Figure
Collectors can personalize the collectible with the accompanying set of travel stickers. As a toast to his major upcoming art event in Tokyo, Joan Cornellà and AllRightsReserved are launching a limited-edition vinyl figure collectible to commemorate the sculpture first seen in “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT SHANGHAI.” “SEND YOURSELF NOWHERE BUT TOKYO” circles around the concept of traveling while digging deeper into the meaning of human connection and interaction during a time of restriction.
hypebeast.com
NAV Delivers Self-Produced 'Demons Protected by Angels' Track "Wrong Decisions"
NAV on Tuesday dropped off a new, self-produced track, titled “Wrong Decisions,” off his forthcoming album, Demons Protected by Angels. “What you make in a day, I make in minutes / F*** the game, I’ma ball while I’m in it,” the Good Intentions artist raps on the track. “Speedin’ drivin’ on the road to riches / I just hope I don’t make the wrong decisions.”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Slips Into Gucci Loafers with Classic Leather Jacket for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Japan
Aaron Taylor-Johnson rebooted his relaxed take on press tour style for “Bullet Train,” kicking off the film’s promotional press in Asia this week. While in Japan, Taylor-Johnson continued his sharp menswear streak at the Toho Cinemas Kyoto on Wednesday, arriving with co-star Brad Pitt in a black leather jacket over a leopard-printed button-down shirt. Tucked into cropped black trousers, the Golden Globe-winning actor’s ensemble was complete with a gold chain bracelet, Omega watch, layered necklaces and rings, as well as a single delicate hoop earring. When it came to shoes, Johnson finished his outfit with a set of smooth Gucci loafers. His set featured black...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone and Verdy Team Up for “Twelve Carat Toothache” Merch Collection
In celebration of his recent performance at the 2022 Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo and his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Post Malone has teamed up with Japanese graphic artist Verdy for a merch collection now available for pre-order on HBX. The latest range sees Verdy’s reinterpretation of...
hypebeast.com
HBO Reportedly Spent Over $100 Million USD to Market 'House of the Dragon'
In the latest news to come out of HBO, the network is placing a large bet on their Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. Recently, Deadline reported that to gear up for the premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO spent over $100 million USD on marketing, making it its largest campaign ever. In a congratulatory memo obtained by Deadline, it appears that prior to the series premiere, the campaign has already paid off as it “reached nearly 130 million people in the US alone.” EVP of HBO Originals Pia Barlow told the publication,
hypebeast.com
Mark Zuckerberg Quickly Updates Metaverse Avatar Following Criticism on Graphics
Mark Zuckerberg is catching flak once more from netizens after recently revealing his new avatar for Meta’s Horizon Worlds. Many were quick to point out the avatar’s creepy eyes while saying that the graphics looked straight out of an early 2000s Nintendo GameCube game — poking fun at the millions of dollars that have gone into the project.
DJs Are Sharing Songs That They Think Are Overplayed And Annoying, And I Guarantee You Know All Of Them
I think "I Gotta Feeling" has been played at every prom and wedding since it came out in 2009.
hypebeast.com
Hasbro Reissues 'Star Wars' Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber
Two years after unveiling Darth Revan‘s Force FX Lightsaber in 2020, Hasbro is now bringing the coveted Star Wars collectible back. Just like the rest of the toy company’s beloved Force FX series, the Lightsaber is a highly detailed re-creation of the enigmatic character’s weapon of choice, accurately portraying everything from the uniquely shaped hilt to its pushers and even its claw-like spikes extending over the emitter.
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Shows off Custom Givenchy Outfits for His 'To the Moon' Tour
Kid Cudi has never been one to shy away from making strong fashion statement. His most recent fits for his To the Moon tour have proven that he continues to stay on-top of the style game as he kicked off the tour in custom head-to-toe Givenchy. The tour blasted off...
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate" Has an Official Release Date
It is no surprise that the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has become a staple in the modern lifestyle and fashion trends for fans around the globe. The coveted silhouette continues to expand with a stacked lineup of releases and restocks. Earlier this month, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has also popped up in “Flax” and “Jade Ash”. Despite Ye‘s recent controversial comments accusing the German sportswear brand of utilizing his designs without his permission, it has not slowed the steady stream of releases with the popular silhouette.
