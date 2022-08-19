ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Three-year-old girl found safe inside stolen car

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDiOS_0hN7gPIm00

A three-year-old girl is safe after police say she was found inside a stolen car in North Baltimore.

Police say around 8:21 p.m. Thursday night, a woman flagged down a foot patrol officer. That woman told police she parked her car along the 900 block of Montpelier Street and left the car running while she went into a home.

The woman says when she came back out, the car, with the toddler inside, was gone.

Police say they found the car a short time later crashed in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road.

The girl was still inside and police say she was unharmed.

The thieves took off. No arrests have been made.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WTOL 11

12-year-old arrested after posting 'threatening' photo of BB guns to Snapchat

FREMONT, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about school safety that aired on Aug. 17. According to the Fremont Police Department, a 12-year-old was arrested after posting a message to Snapchat on Sunday with the caption "all the school supplies I need" and a photo of three firearms, which were later learned to be BB guns upon confiscation.
FREMONT, OH
CBS Baltimore

28-year-old man killed Monday afternoon in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in North Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood, police said.Officers responded to the 2400 block of Loyola Southway about 12:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
North Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Midday shooting leaves one man dead in north Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot to death in north Baltimore just after noon today. Police say they went to the 2400 block of Loyola Southway for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. The man was...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
WTOL 11

Man undergoes life-saving surgery after being shot Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old Toledo man is facing two felonious assault charges following a shooting Sunday morning in central Toledo. Court records say Jermaine Jackson produced a handgun and shot Terrence Turner multiple times after an altercation in a home on Avondale Ave. near Brown Ave. Turner was...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Police
13abc.com

Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. The child is currently...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Defiance County man shot following alleged family dispute Saturday

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 6,000-block of Cicero Road around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for a shooting complaint. When deputies arrived, they found a man, who hasn't been identified, shot. He was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Crash with speeding driver kills 75-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman charged with aggravated vehicular homicide faced a judge on Wednesday. Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into a 75-year-old woman killing the woman. Tonight, the victim’s family is speaking out. Jeanine Lump is remembered as...
huroninsider.com

Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scam where scammer claims victim owes fines

SANDUSKY – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new phone scam. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammer claims to be with the Sheriff’s Office and says that the individual on the other line owes fines for not reporting for jury duty. The scammer then directs the individual to go to a local ATM and deposit cash in it.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Police make two felony drug arrests

The Bellefontaine Police Department recently made two felony drug arrests. On Thursday afternoon, just before 5:30, officers were on patrol in the area of West Brown Avenue and North Main Street. They observed Betty Dolan, 27, at large, walking through an alley. Authorities stopped Dolan and informed her there was...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta Man To Serve Nine Months In Prison For Attempted Domestic Violence

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Eduardo Lara, Jr., 50, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey...
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy