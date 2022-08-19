Read full article on original website
YouTube TV could soon get a 'Mosaic Mode' for watching multiple livestreams simultaneously
Google's YouTube TV service could soon become more conducive to watching sports. According to Protocol, the company is developing a feature called Mosaic Mode that would allow subscribers to stream up to four live feeds simultaneously. Google reportedly discussed the feature during an event the company held last month for manufacturing partners.
Instagram's next feature might be a copy of BeReal
Instagram is testing a new feature called Candid Challenges, which bears a striking resemblance to BeReal, a photo sharing app popular among Gen. Z. The currently unreleased feature was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer known for reverse engineering apps and finding early versions of upcoming updates. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed the feature is an "internal prototype," but declined to provide additional details.
The Morning After: The first look at HBO’s live-action ‘The Last of Us’ adaptation
Ahead of the premiere of HBO’s new Game Of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, the company shared the first glimpse of its adaptation of PlayStation’s The Last of Us. In a trailer published on YouTube, we get a heady 20 seconds of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, including a flashback to Joel interacting with his daughter. The 10-episode series should premiere in early 2023.
‘Look Both Ways’ Is a By-the-Numbers Love Story—With a Super Nerdy Heart
There’s something decidedly uncomfortable about the premise of Look Both Ways, Netflix’s latest hit original film. (Currently, it’s the streamer’s number one movie in the U.S.) The night of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) takes a pregnancy test. Weeks before, she hooked up with her best guy friend; now, she’s worried she might be having his baby.In comes the movie’s primary gimmick: The storyline splits in two, with one following Natalie after her test is positive, the other after it’s negative. As opposed to committing to just one of these potential pathways, Look Both Ways has some fun with...
The Morning After: Sony is making more movies based on PlayStation IP
So HBO’s The Last of Us is almost here, but Sony forges forward with even more shows and/or movies based on PlayStation game franchises. With mixed levels of anticipation, I’d say. Sony is reportedly working on a Gravity Rush movie with Ridley Scott's production team. The movie will...
'The Expanse: A Telltale Series' arrives next summer
Fans of The Expanse will have to wait about another year to play Deck Nine's interpretation of the popular sci-fi series. The studio, best known for its work on Life is Strange: True Colors, and Telltale Games shared a new behind-the-scenes gameplay trailer during Gamescom 2022 and revealed that the title would come out sometime in the summer of 2023. While not revelatory, the clip does show off something we hadn't seen before. The Expanse: A Telltale Series will feature sequences where you'll need to navigate zero-gravity environments.
‘The Villains Of Valley View’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Channel
The Madden family of The Villains of Valley View will continue to go into hiding in suburbia as Disney Branded Television has confirmed a second season pickup for the Disney Channel comedy. “It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.” The Villains of Valley...
The Traumatic Birthing Scene In "House Of The Dragon" Held A Deeper Meaning For Women And The Power Of Choice
The premiere episode of House of the Dragon explored the different struggles women and men face, as well as the woman's right to choose, all in a devastating birthing scene.
21 Times College Professors Were The Realest People On The Planet
"I am cancelling this Wednesday's office hours so I can go bail a friend of mine out of jail. I apologize for the inconvenience, but I think the inconvenience of being incarcerated is greater than yours will be."
Google TV is getting improved performance and app management
Since the launch of Google TV almost two years ago, Google has been busy adding new features to the platform – including, most recently, . So if you feel the company has neglected the product from a performance and stability standpoint, the latest Google TV update is for you.
HBO shares first footage of 'The Last of Us' TV series
HBO has shared the first footage from its upcoming live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. In a trailer the streamer published on YouTube before the premiere of House of the Dragon, we see about 20 seconds of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. Despite the short length of the clip, it's filled with moments fans will recognize. We see an exchange between Joel and Ellie that's lifted directly from the original game. There's even a flashback featuring Joel's biological daughter. The footage also offers a glimpse of Nick Offerman as Bill.
SteelSeries' first desktop speakers include a 5.1-channel USB model
The Arena line also offers gaming-optimized EQ settings. The gaming audio market has focused on headphones for years, leaving you to rely on familiar brands like Logitech and Klipsch if you prefer speakers. SteelSeries thinks it can shake things up, though. It's introducing its first desktop speaker line, Arena, and promising a few standout features aimed at gamers. The flagship Arena 9 (pictured at middle) is billed as the first gaming speaker setup to deliver 5.1-channel surround sound through USB. There's still a 3.5mm jack if you like, but you won't need a nest of wires to immerse yourself in games on a PC, Mac or PlayStation. You can expect synced RGB lighting, too.
LANDR Studio has everything you need to make and release music (except a DAW)
If you're a music maker, chances are you've signed up for a music distribution service like DistoKid, maybe you have a subscription to a sample depot like Splice, and even pay monthly for an instrument like Output's Arcade. LANDR is now bring all of those disparate tools together under one plan that also includes unlimited access to its well-regarded AI-powered mastering service.
Elon Musk's Neuralink will show brain implant progress at a Halloween show-and-tell
Neuralink is finally ready to share more about its work on brain implants. Elon Musk has revealed that Neuralink will hold a "show & tell" progress event on October 31st. He didn't provide any clues as to what to expect, but the last big demo involved a monkey playing Pong. It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar example.
'Phantom Hellcat' promises hack-and-slash action with 2D and 3D mechanics
Sometimes, a game trailer just catches your eye. Phantom Hellcat is the first title in an original hack-and-slash universe from Ironbird Creations, a new studio under Ghostrunner and Chernobylite publisher All in! Games. Phantom Hellcat is a perspective-shifting action game that blends fantasy and pop culture, starring a young woman named Jolene on a mission to save the world from an encroaching evil force. You know, classic action fare.
'Everywhere' is a new 'multi-world' game from GTA producer Leslie Benzies
It's coming out sometime in 2023. Gamescom 2022 opened with the reveal of Everywhere, a new game from Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. "We want the community to build this. We want it to be their world. We want them to tell their stories in our game," Benzies said before sharing a trailer that seemed to show off two very different games.
Watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live right here at 2PM ET
It's Gamescom time once again, and the big Opening Night Live showcase kicks off today at 2PM ET. It'll all be streamed on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter, and it's scheduled to last two whole hours. Video game king Geoff Keighley will host the show, just as he does with The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, and he's already teased a handful of titles that'll make an appearance.
Hitting the Books: How can privacy survive in a world that never forgets?
As I write this, Amazon is announcing its purchase of iRobot, adding its room-mapping robotic vacuum technology to the company's existing home surveillance suite, the Ring doorbell and prototype aerial drone. This is in addition to Amazon already knowing what you order online, what websites you visit, what foods you eat and, soon, every last scrap of personal medical data you possess. But hey, free two-day shipping, amirite?
Apple confirms iPadOS 16 will arrive later than iOS 16
Has confirmed reports that it will shake up the typical rollouts for its major operating system updates this year. For the first time in years, the company will not release the public build of the new at the same time as the next iOS. It's expected that iOS 16 will arrive soon after Apple's usual September iPhone event. However, the company says it will release the next iPadOS sometime this fall instead.
The Game Awards return December 8th with a new category for adaptations
Companies already use The Game Awards to pitch related movies and shows, but now the event will officially recognize those productions. Organizers have revealed that the 2022 Game Awards will take place December 8th with a new Best Adaptation category. Companies will receive statuettes for any project that translates games to "popular media," including movies, TV series, podcasts and books.
