Ohio State

Democrats criticize DeWine administration’s ethics, demand fixes

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley standing outside FirstEnergy stadium in Cleveland. (Facebook Live screengrab)

Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law.

In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took a seat on a bank’s board a few months earlier. As chief of the DeWine administration’s Common Sense Initiative, which reviews state regulations to “to propel job and economic growth in Ohio,” the lieutenant governor’s influence could offer substantial, and potentially unfair, advantages to a bank looking to expand.

It took Husted more than a month to reveal how much he was making on the board.

More recently documents related to the FirstEnergy bribery scandal indicate DeWine and Husted played a much more active role than previously known. Text messages describe the two men performing “battlefield triage” to secure Sam Randazzo’s seat heading up the state utility commission. Randazzo resigned after FirstEnergy admitted to paying him a $4.3 million bribe but has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

The same trove of documents show DeWine and Husted meeting repeatedly with Randazzo and state lawmakers to discuss House Bill 6. Prosecutors allege FirstEnergy bankrolled the nuclear plant bailout measure through a dark money group controlled by then House Speaker Larry Householder. Text messages indicate Husted even advocated to make the measure more lucrative for FirstEnergy by extending its length.

In a pair of press conferences Thursday, Democrats pitched plans to ensure accountability and prevent similar behavior in the future.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one…

In Cleveland, Democratic nominee for governor Nan Whaley stood on a street corner in front of FirstEnergy Stadium, using it as a backdrop for her criticism of the DeWine administration’s role enriching the company through HB 6.

“Frankly more and more, their name should be on the governor’s mansion, too.” Whaley said.

Whaley was particularly angry about a familiar issue.

“What is especially troubling is that they’ve been doing this work with their private emails to avoid detection, and thus far have refused to release any of those records,” Whaley said.

Public records show a June 2019 email exchange between Sam Randazzo and Gov. DeWine in which DeWine used his personal email account.

“So again, today I’m calling on DeWine and Husted to release all — all of their private emails and texts about this scandal,” Whaley said. “That includes any communications with legislators which John Husted has refused even to discuss.”

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney dismissed Whaley’s demands as “disingenuous,” and argued “she knows better than that.”

He acknowledged DeWine uses a personal email account but treats any messages related to public business as a public record, and he regularly shares those emails when they’re requested.

Separately, DeWine’s reelection campaign issued a statement invoking a 2014 FBI investigation of alleged bribery in Dayton.

“It would be beneficial for Ohioans to see greater transparency from Ms. Whaley on this matter instead of her trying to push baseless smears,” campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in an emailed statement.

That investigation was closed, however, and Whaley was never charged.

Late last year her campaign issued a “ fact check ” document that cited and responded to multiple portions of the court documents. In it, Whaley noted she was not a target of the investigation and she had never met or interacted with the person who accused her of wrongdoing.

In a statement at the time Whaley said, “Investigators did exactly what they should do: thoroughly looked into it and found nothing.”

She insisted she was glad the FBI stepped in to “root out corruption” in the city, and even found a chance to take a shot at DeWine.

“Unlike our current governor,” she added, “when I realized that there was a corruption problem in my city I took immediate action to address it and prevent it from happening again.”

Side gigs

House minority leader Allison Russo joined Reps. Casey Weinsten, D-Hudson, and Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, Thursday to announce a new State Official Integrity Act. The measure would prohibit statewide elected officials from performing private work or holding any private position for which they receive compensation. The only exception is compensation from serving in the armed forces.

Rep. Weinstein called Husted’s decision to take a seat on the board of Heartland Bank “a slap in the face.” If passed, he said, their proposal would require officials forfeit their office if they took on private position while serving.

The measure applies to governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and any state supreme court justice, but not representatives or senators. Russo explained lawmakers representing a district, rather than the state as a whole, fall into a different category.

“Our Constitution requires that our legislature is a part time citizen legislature which means that many of our members are encouraged to be members of their community,” Russo said. “That means holding employment, participating on boards, sometimes they may be compensated for that. I think the distinction here is we’re talking about statewide officials — these are full-time, well-paid positions.”

Rep. Lightbody added sometimes lawmakers have to give up private roles to avoid even the perception of a conflict of interest. She recalled having to step down from her spot on the Westerville Public Library board after her election.

“That’s certainly an indication of the standard of ethical behavior that we’re expected to be held to, and we’re simply asking that our statewides, who do have full-time jobs with the state and represent all Ohioans, hold to at least the same standard that were expected to hold.”

The measure charges the Ohio Ethics Commission with enforcement of its provisions.

In an emailed statement Lt. Gov. Husted’s spokeswoman said, “We appreciate their acknowledgment that the Lt. Governor has followed all of the rules.”

“Certainly,” she added, “if they change the rules in law, he’ll of course follow the new ones as well.”

Follow OCJ Reporter Nick Evans on Twitter.

Democrats criticize DeWine administration's ethics, demand fixes

Ohio Capital Journal

Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts

To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Utility regulator accused of taking a bribe helped write bill targeting watchdog

Ohio’s former top utility regulator, who was accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, quietly spent months helping write a sweeping energy bill that targeted a state watchdog agency that advocates for Ohio’s residential electric customers, records show. Emails that the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio gave in response to two FBI subpoenas show its […] The post Utility regulator accused of taking a bribe helped write bill targeting watchdog appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much

Just after he signed a bill dramatically restricting abortion on April 11, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed great respect for the courts and the rule of law. But more than three years later — in a case involving Republican gerrymandering — DeWine’s staff seems to be saying he doesn’t have to listen to the […] The post DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is

Voters in Kansas Tuesday shot down a ballot referendum to remove abortion rights protections from their state constitution, by a margin of 59-41. Passing it would have paved the way for state lawmakers there to pass far-reaching abortion restrictions, or even an outright ban. Voters took a megaphone to the national stage and said, “No.” […] The post Abortion referendum shows how out-of-touch Ohio’s gerrymandered, extremist legislature is appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Mary Lightbody
Person
Mike Dewine
Ohio Capital Journal

Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that will reduce spending while at the same time offering nearly $370 billion in new initiatives to fight climate change. While Ohio has many options for mandating clean power and pricing carbon that will reduce carbon emissions, the Inflation Reduction Act […] The post Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court upholds permit for offshore wind farm on Lake Erie

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a decision Wednesday granting a permit for developers to build the nation’s first offshore, freshwater wind farm off the coast of Lake Erie. In a 6-1 ruling, the court rejected arguments from Bratenahl residents who claimed the wind turbines posed a lethal threat to birds and bats. The justices sided […] The post Ohio Supreme Court upholds permit for offshore wind farm on Lake Erie appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
#Democrats#Ohio Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Democratic#Firstenergy#Ohioans#House
Ohio Capital Journal

House Republicans propose free loans, tax breaks for new gas pipelines

Two state House Republicans proposed legislation to give some natural gas pipeline developers state-funded tax breaks and interest-free loans, while allowing them to add a surcharge to ratepayers’ monthly bills. Reps. Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, and Jon Cross, of Kenton, proposed House Bill 685 to aid communities that they say lose out on economic gains […] The post House Republicans propose free loans, tax breaks for new gas pipelines appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Texts, calendars, emails link DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal

Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration played a hands-on role passing an allegedly pay-for-play nuclear bailout and appointing an industry-friendly regulator who has since been accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, documents and messages show. Calendar records show DeWine, a Republican, met repeatedly to discuss energy policy with FirstEnergy Corp. officials and at least […] The post Texts, calendars, emails link DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’

The Ohio General Assembly has passed, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed three recently passed gun bills that endanger Ohioans and favor vigilantes.   There was SB 175, known as “stand your ground” or shoot whoever makes you nervous. Ohio common law had been that self-defense with deadly force was available as a defense only if the […] The post Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

