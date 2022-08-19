ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanel’s allure mascara is here, and we got a first look

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Chanel beauty is up there with the finer things in life, donning the bathroom cabinets of many a material girl. But, while the brand’s make-up may not break the bank like one of its famous bags, it definitely doesn’t fall under bargain beauty.

However, what you get is beautifully packaged products, fantastic formulas and a little touch of luxury not found in many other brands – advent calendar fiasco aside – which may sound well worth it to some, and a complete waste of money to others, and there’s usually no convincing these two groups otherwise.

If you’re reading this, you’re probably in the former group, and you’re in good hands, as our tester is too, having already tried out the new fondcealer and sunscreen this summer. So, you’ll know just how exciting this new mascara drop is, especially when it’s the first in the allure range, a now growing selection of perfumes and body lotions .

While mascara is nothing new for the luxury label, with an impressive 12 already on offer – including the Chanel le volume de Chanel waterproof mascara (£31, Johnlewis.com ) named best for weddings in our waterproof mascara round-up – we just had to find out whether the 13th addition would step up to the plate. And we had to be the first ones to do it, in true IndyBest style.

So, can you ever have too much of a good thing? We found out and share our thoughts here – spoiler alert, it certainly looks like nothing we’ve ever tried before.

How we tested

Our tester doesn’t usually wear mascara – fed up with clumpy lashes, black eye bogies and the inevitable panda eyes that come with taking it off without the best removers. So, to get on board with wearing one regularly, it really has to check a lot of boxes on our tester’s wish list, which is rather extensive.

Wand size, bottle shape and minimal clumping around the nozzle are all on the list, joined by effortless application, final look and ease of removal. Plus, we don’t just want a mascara to lengthen, lift and volumise our lashes, we also want it to be working from the inside too, nourishing the hairs for a healthier, fuller set too.

A lot to ask for, we know, but the question is: could Chanel deliver? Our tester coated their lashes to find out, keeping the mascara on, from beach to bar, for a full 16 hours of sun, sea and sand, to really put it through its paces.

Rating: 4.5/5

Sleek and chic, you’d be forgiven for not knowing how to open this mascara. Looking like a long rectangle with no visible lid, it uses patented technology from the famous rouge allure lipstick to simply click up and down.

With a black lacquered case, gold lid and the Chanel crest and name stamped across the top, it’s a far cry from the pink and orange mascara packaging found on the high street, that’s for sure. From the first glance, we were already impressed.

The packaging

While the click lid makes for a nice novelty, you may be wondering, like us, whether it’s actually effective. According to Chanel, this stylish trick actually seals it airtight, meaning no dry, clumpy product, and therefore longer-lasting mascara, which, for £37, is a good thing. After two week’s worth of use, we haven’t spotted any of the classic black clumpy build-up around the rim yet – so far, so good.

Although it is just a lid, we felt rather suave clicking it, like some sort of James Bond spy character. As the lid goes inside the main bottle, the space for the actual product is a little bit smaller than it looks, with just 6g of product.

We also had no issue unscrewing it with lotion-covered hands and actually found the rectangular bottle easier to hold than any rounded options used in the past – another surprising win.

Ease of application

With a slightly shorter wand than some of the other options we’ve tried, this mascara gave more control when it came to applying. The spoolie brush wasn’t the largest, which did raise our eyebrows at how well it would lift and lengthen, but Chanel says it’s ‘deceptively simple’, so we held judgement until after applying.

Thin and incredibly flexible, the plastic spoolie features multiple rows of incredibly small bristles, which did catch every lash, lengthen, coat and fan them out with ease. However, it didn’t quite give the same curl and intense lengthening that the Too Face better than sex (£25, Lookfantastic.com ) does, for example.

With a narrow bottle head, you don’t have to worry about wiping off the excess product or giving it an extra pump to load it up, as it seems to have the perfect amount every time – a definite benefit for anyone never quite sure whether to go in with a second coat, and those who hate clumping.

The formula

Here’s where the best part comes in, and we’ll talk about the make-up side first. Chanel says black is a colour of many shades, with no two ever being the same – if you’ve ever tried to pair black socks post washing, you’ll know just how true this is.

This mascara is said to be a new shade of black that’s actually darker than most regular kinds, with a subtle hint of red that is only visible when first applying. Its intensity is incredibly visible, catching even the lightest tips of lashes instantly, without the need for a second coat. As you can see from the image above, the mascara is only on our tester’s right eye and has instantly made it wider, with much more prominent lashes.

It certainly lives up to its claims of being smudge-proof, transfer-proof and flake-free, as any mascara lover will know just how annoying it is to end the day with small black specks across their cheeks. Plus, it did keep our lashes nicely fanned out.

But what we really fell in love with was the nourishing benefits of the formula, as we’re always on the lookout for beauty products that work from within. With three naturally derived waxes – beeswax, carnauba wax and rice wax – that work to moisturise, protect and hold product on for longer, there’s no feeling of dry eyes or delicate lashes when taking off this mascara. Vitamin B5 has also been added to help seal in the moisture.

The pay-off

We’ve already said how this mascara gives a more natural look than some of the intensely volumising options, such as the Too Face better than sex mascara, named best for false-lash effect in our best mascara guide . It does catch every lash, fan them out to make them look wider and longer and there is a slight curl, but you won’t be fooling anyone into thinking you’re wearing false lashes anytime soon.

For some, this is a definite plus, giving more of an au naturel look with added oomph, rather than being able to scratch your forehead with the top of your lashes, but it’s down to personal preference. For everyday wear, it’s hard to fault. By the end of the day, it was still looking just as good as when we first put it on – a good 16 hours earlier.

The verdict: Chanel allure mascara

Chanel make-up is expensive, there’s no two ways about it. So, if you’re looking for bargain beauty, then turn and run in the other direction. But, if you are someone who loves their labels, or are looking for a lovely gift for someone who does, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the Chanel allure mascara .

The design of the mascara cannot be faulted, and cements Chanel, yet again, as one of the pioneers of design in both fashion and beauty products, focusing on their products inside and out.

When it comes to the application, we found the bottle easier to hold on to, compared with rounded ones, especially when grasping it with lotion-covered hands. The spoolie brush made it incredibly easy not to end up with clumped-together lashes that looked overloaded with product.

If you’re after fluttery, false-looking lashes, it isn’t for you. But for those after an everyday boost from their normal look, we would recommend it. Plus, the natural waxes and vitamin B5 boost meant we had no worries about what our lashes would look like after the mascara was removed. It has tempted our tester to become a more regular mascara wearer once more, and we have little doubt it will do the same for many others.

Looking for more Chanel beauty ideas? Take a look at our review of the new Chanel beauty hybrid, the fondcealer

