Brentwood, MO

FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
KMOV

St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cash among several items stolen from Hillsboro area home

(Jefferson County) Several items including case was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road outside of Hillsboro. The theft happened during the morning of August 6th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the victim was out of state at the time of the incident;...
HILLSBORO, MO
multihousingnews.com

Draper and Kramer Announces St. Louis Property Completion

Gershman Mortgage originated a $44.4 million HUD loan for the project’s construction. Draper and Kramer Inc. has announced the completion of Moda at the Hill, a 225-unit rental community in St. Louis, Mo. Gershman Mortgage provided a $44.4 million HUD loan for the development in August 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis firefighters battle 2-alarm warehouse fire

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters were kept busy Saturday morning by a two-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in north city. As of 9 a.m. the fire was under control but not extinguished. St. Louis Fire spokesperson Garon Mosby said he expected they would be pouring water on it well into the evening. Due to partial building collapse, there are likely parts of the fire trapped under rubble that the water isn't reaching, Mosy said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Man Guilty

The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two catalytic converters stolen, SUV damaged at Eureka auto repair shop

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles left for repairs at Dobbs Tire and Auto shop, 1299 W. Fifth St. In addition to the thefts of the catalytic converters, which happened on different days, an SUV was damaged and items were stolen from it during one of the incidents, police reported.
EUREKA, MO

Community Policy