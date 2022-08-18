Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
tncontentexchange.com
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
firefighternation.com
Company Upset About Firefighters’ Response Time for Madison (IL) Warehouse Fire
Aug. 19—An attorney for the metal recycling company that owns two warehouses that burned down in Madison last week says it took too long for firefighters to respond to the massive fire. “Everyone, everyone is concerned about why there was … this monstrous gap in time between the call...
New trends arise in the St. Louis housing market
Mark Gellman of The Gellman Team joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss what new trends are happening in the St. Louis housing market after two years of the pandemic affecting sales.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
MoDOT public meeting on intersection rebuild
MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.
KMOV
St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
mymoinfo.com
Cash among several items stolen from Hillsboro area home
(Jefferson County) Several items including case was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road outside of Hillsboro. The theft happened during the morning of August 6th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the victim was out of state at the time of the incident;...
multihousingnews.com
Draper and Kramer Announces St. Louis Property Completion
Gershman Mortgage originated a $44.4 million HUD loan for the project’s construction. Draper and Kramer Inc. has announced the completion of Moda at the Hill, a 225-unit rental community in St. Louis, Mo. Gershman Mortgage provided a $44.4 million HUD loan for the development in August 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.
KYTV
Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported. Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed...
St. Louis firefighters battle 2-alarm warehouse fire
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters were kept busy Saturday morning by a two-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in north city. As of 9 a.m. the fire was under control but not extinguished. St. Louis Fire spokesperson Garon Mosby said he expected they would be pouring water on it well into the evening. Due to partial building collapse, there are likely parts of the fire trapped under rubble that the water isn't reaching, Mosy said.
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
Man in custody for a pair of home invasions Friday
A suspect is in custody Sunday morning for a pair of brazen home invasions Friday afternoon in south St. Louis
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Man Guilty
The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
Lake St. Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
A Lake St. Louis woman was arrested Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled uncle over a five-month period.
KMOV
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
myleaderpaper.com
Two catalytic converters stolen, SUV damaged at Eureka auto repair shop
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles left for repairs at Dobbs Tire and Auto shop, 1299 W. Fifth St. In addition to the thefts of the catalytic converters, which happened on different days, an SUV was damaged and items were stolen from it during one of the incidents, police reported.
