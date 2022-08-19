ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic review, Los Angeles: A fabulous farewell from funk great

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRLf7_0hN7elhS00

Dr Funkenstein has no shoes. Onstage at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood , Los Angeles, 81-year-old funk trailblazer George Clinton looks so comfortable strolling around in bare feet that he could be in his living room at home. The rest of his outfit is considerably less understated: a sea captain’s hat covered in pearls and bedazzled robes give him the appearance of a human glitter ball, which isn’t entirely inaccurate.

It’s now 66 years since Clinton formed doo-wop group The Parliaments in the back room of a barber shop in Plainfield, New Jersey. After a spell as a staff songwriter for Motown in the Sixties, Clinton went on to give the sound of funk a revolutionary, acid-drenched makeover in the Seventies with his twin groups Parliament and Funkadelic. Incorporating psychedelic jazz, Detroit punk and Jimi Hendrix-style guitar pyrotechnics, Clinton’s brand of P-Funk produced a string of huge hits that continue to be heavily sampled by pop and hip-hop producers to this day. Meanwhile, his bands’ theatrical, science fiction-influenced live shows became the stuff of legend. The P-Funk Mothership, a UFO stage prop used in stadium concerts during the Seventies, is now preserved for posterity at Washington DC’s Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

There may not be a shiny metallic spaceship on stage with him on this farewell tour, but Clinton still takes evident delight in delivering the unexpected. He first appears onstage well before his bands do, sneaking out to surprise support act Blu Eye Extinction’s soprano and keyboardist Constance Hauman. When Clinton next appears, his eight-piece backing band are in full swing and he’s leading out an equal number of backing singers like a P-Funk Pied Piper. This vast, sprawling band produces a kind of chaos onstage: musicians switch instruments with casual insouciance, while at times there literally don’t seem to be enough working microphones to pass around all the vocalists.

The maelstrom of music that flows forth from this collective is thrilling, and the audience is soon up on its feet doing their best to raise the roof of the 6,000-seater venue. Clinton himself is sometimes overwhelmed by it all, taking moments to sit and spin on a short black office chair placed at centre stage, but his broad grin of pride and delight remains a constant.

Many of the band members are second or even third-generation Parliament-Funkadelic musicians. Guitarist Garrett Shider, wearing a pair of silver angel wings, takes centre stage during an early high point of the set to remind the audience: “We are still… one nation under a groove.” His father Garry Shider was the longtime diaper-wearing musical director of Parliament-Funkadelic who died of cancer in 2010.

Other musicians have been with Clinton even longer. The band leader still refers to guitarist Michael Hampton as “Kidd Funkadelic” even now he’s reached the venerable age of 65. Hampton first joined up in 1974, replacing the legendary Funkadelic guitarist Eddie Hazel after he was arrested for drug possession and assaulting an airline stewardess. Hampton first impressed Clinton by reproducing Hazel’s mind-altering “Maggot Brain” solo note-for-note, and he has a similar impact tonight by providing several face-melting solos of his own.

With just three more dates left on Clinton’s farewell tour, this may well be his last ever stand in Los Angeles. He says so long in style: an utterly triumphant version of 1975’s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker)” bleeds into a brief reprise of “Get Off Your Ass and Jam” and a delirious rendition of 1982’s “Atomic Dog”. The crowd exalts. We wanted the funk, we needed the funk, and just as he’s been doing for a lifetime, George Clinton gave up the funk.

Comments / 1

Related
grimygoods.com

6 Must See Concerts in Los Angeles – Aug. 22-28

Now that August is coming to an end, why not bid this month with some wild performances and fantastic evenings? There will be a multitude of wonderful opportunities to see live music featuring both iconic and fresh performers in Los Angeles. Enlisted below are our 6 Must-See Concerts in Los Angeles that are full of unique shows from both lesser-known artists and world renowned starts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Free summer concert performances return to MacArthur Park Aug. 27

Part of Levitt LA’s 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting. The New Respects will perform Aug. 27 at a free summer concert held at MacArthur Park. Performing together since their youth, The New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Comedian Kevin Hart Debuts Vegan Fast-Food Spot Hart House in Westchester This Week

Actor Kevin Hart’s first plant-based fast-food restaurant will be up and running this Thursday in Westchester. Located at 8901 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Hart House is less than a four-minute walk away from the LAX-adjacent location of In-N-Out-Burger, which is always impossibly busy. Last week, Hart broke the news in an exclusive interview with Eater LA that Hart House currently has two locations under construction, several signed leases, and is on target to open up to 10 Hart Houses over the next year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Parliament Funkadelic#New Jersey#Angel Wings#Music#The Youtube Theater
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Movement to co-name Crenshaw Blvd. “Malcolm X Blvd.”

Malcolm X speaks at a rally in Los Angeles in 1962. Malcolm X’s civil rights era protests brought him to Los Angeles often, but there is not a street here that signifies his presence. “Malcolm X was here in Los Angeles quite frequently,” said Torrence Brannon-Reese, founding director and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebsbar.com

West Hollywood Cancels Annual Halloween Carnival

What’s thought to be the largest Halloween Carnival in the country will not be happening this year, according to a post on the City of West Hollywood’s website.“The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community and the region that the City’s annual Halloween Carnaval has been cancelled for 2022 in accordance with protecting health and safety during the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads an undated post on the city’s web site.Interestingly, however, West Hollywood’s annual Pride event still happened on June 3-5 this year.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival brings live music to Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-People wearing cowboy boots and hats had a chance to line dance to live music Surfer's Point in Ventura. Now that the Ventura County Fair has wrapped up, CBF Productions is bringing back entertainment. They installed a giant stage in the parking lot near the fairground's entrance and across the street from the beach. The post Boots & Brews Country Music Festival brings live music to Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Leimert Park Jazz Festival

What began in 2015 as an intimate annual block party (the Sutro Avenue Summer Soirée) on a residential street in Leimert Park has evolved organically into the Leimert Park Jazz Festival. Now in its 3rd year (and the second time presented in-person), the Leimert Park Jazz Festival is growing into a centerpiece of summer programming in South Los Angeles, drawing an audience that is diverse in age, race, ethnicity and socioeconomics. The Leimert Park Jazz Festival provides a platform to showcase and promote locally and internationally known music artists, local small minority-owned businesses, visual artists, and nonprofit organizations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

L.A. Guide: Tattoo Shops & Artists to Check Out For Your New (or Next) Tat!

( © ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) Deciding to get a new tattoo—whether it’s your first or one of many—is a decision that requires a lot of consideration. Not only do you have to think of the design you want, the size, and the placement, you also have to find the right tattoo shop and artist to really ensure that you’ll love the piece. Fortunately, if you live in L.A. or are visiting, this city is filled with tons of talented tattoo artists to help your tatted dreams come to fruition. In order to make it a bit easier for you, we’ve created a guide for which shops and artists to check out in L.A.!
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row

LOS ANGELES - For what will be the third year in a row, West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday's announcement comes as West Hollywood remains in a local emergency in responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to the county's data from August 18, Los Angeles County reported 3,379 new COVID-19 cases with current hospitalization a little under 1,000 patients.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
localemagazine.com

Savor Summer at These 9 Seafood Spots in LA Serving Delicious Lobster Rolls

Where to Get a Taste of New England in Los Angeles. Whether you like them cold with a zesty mayo or warm and drenched in butter, lobster rolls are the ultimate “sandwich” of summer. This simple yet decadent dish can be found on the menu at both upscale restaurants and laid-back seafood shacks. From brioche buns to caviar toppings, we’ve rounded up some of the best lobster rolls in LA so you can sit back, indulge and savor the last few weeks of summer. Best Lobster Rolls LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

804K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy