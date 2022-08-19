Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Experience the Beauty and Pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow at the 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow
Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow at the 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow on Saturday, September 24th & Sunday, September 25th at the Wilson County Fairgrounds (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087). Native dancers with colorful regalia; Feel your heart pound to the beat...
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program Participants Presented by Integrity Eyecare
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants presented by Integrity Eyecare. Program participants were selected based on their interest in community involvement and will begin the nine-month program on Thursday, September 15th. The Catalyst program’s goal is to train volunteers to serve in...
Popular Holiday Event Returns To Nashville After 2-Year Hiatus
"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience ICE! and help them create even more holiday memories with their family and friends at Gaylord Opryland."
Nashville Symphony to Host the World Premiere of Julia Wolfe’s ‘Her Story’ as Part of Trailblazing Women Program
Premiere performance also features composers Joan Tower and Florence Price, vocal ensemble Lorelei Ensemble, and pianist Karen Walwyn. Nashville Symphony announces the premiere performance of composer Julia Wolfe’s Her Story, a 30-minute piece for orchestra and women’s vocal ensemble. Her Story’s world premiere takes place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center September 15 through 17, with future performances at other co-commissioning symphonies to follow. Her Story was co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Nashville Symphony, the National Symphony, and the San Francisco Symphony and with the generous support of Linda and Stuart Nelson.
williamsonhomepage.com
New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors
The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
Christmas fans prepare: light spectacular 'Enchant' coming to Nashville
One of the world's largest holiday-themed events will be taking place in Music City for the first time.
TPAC to Launch Inaugural Theatre Series Beginning with One Man Show ‘Rhapsody in Black’
Tennessee Performing Arts Center is launching an inaugural Theatre Series with three shows of dramatic performances that tell diverse and compelling stories. Series packages and single tickets are on sale now at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.
More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event
Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) played a large role in the recent “Golf for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. More than $56,000 was raised, the bulk of which came from a Jackson corporate sponsorship, employee donations and a 2-to-1 company match to those donations. The event was held at Top Golf in Nashville on August 3.
Get Your Tickets Now for The Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls Taking Place in September
Beesley Animal Foundation’s 11th Annual Paws & Pearls is set for Saturday, September 17th at 6:00 pm at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm (3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129). This event is 3+ years in the making! The last Paws & Pearls was a HUGE success in April...
‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
Country Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN
You can meet country artist Walker Hayes in Franklin at Landmark Booksellers. On Tuesday, August 23, from 5 pm until 7 pm you grab a copy of Hayes book Glad You’re Here and meet Hayes along with co-author, Craig Allen Cooper. The name “Craig” may sound familiar to fans...
Biggest in city history, planners propose redevelopment of Nashville's East Bank
Ideally, city planners envision a pier and boat dock. In addition, they want to build parks and greenways along the river. The city is calling the proposal Imagine East Bank.
4K+ business leaders descend upon Nashville bringing big dollars
Roughly 4,400 people have descended upon Nashville for a convention at the Music City Center that is expected to bring revenue to the city for decades to come.
After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season
Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to “freeze the day” this Christmas as the longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, returns to the annual A Country Christmas celebration Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons –...
wvlt.tv
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. A spokesperson said employees inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
Photo of the Week: August 23, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
smithcountyinsider.com
Over 50 Smith County children need a home
The Department of Children’s Services is working to increase the number of Smith County foster families and desperately needs your help. There are approximately 57 children from Smith County currently in the foster care system. Sadly, when a child from Smith County enters foster care, they likely will be placed outside of their home community and away from everything they are familiar with due to the lack of families willing to open their hearts and homes to them. There are only 6 Smith County foster homes available to children at the present time. We need your help to increase that number to at least 25 families and are asking you to share this message with your friends and family.
Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District
Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
Watkins College of Art at Belmont University Named Top 50 Illustration School in the Nation
After considering nearly 150 schools across the US, the Animation Career Review named Watkins College of Art at Belmont University a Top 50 illustration school, coming in at No. 43 nationally, No. 7 in the South and No. 1 in the state of Tennessee. This honor is decided based on academic reputation, employment data, admission selectivity, depth and breadth of the program, value as it relates to tuition/indebtedness and graduation rate.
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
