‘Nervous’ A-Level student opens unexpected results live on GMB

By Kate Gill
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6l7f_0hN7eAEh00

A "nervous" student was placed under the spotlight after being filmed on live TV opening his unexpected A Level results.

Moments leading up to opening his results, Dylan Fowler, told ITV's Pip Tomson: "I've got an unconditional offer so it doesn't really matter, I hope to see a couple of Bs, at least," the teenager said.

However, after opening the envelope, Dylan's face dropped as the host, Tomson, suddenly jumped in and read out his results, which were "DDC".

The youngster handled to moment brilliantly, adding: "I'm the first one in my family to even do A-Levels.

"So one nil Dylan."

