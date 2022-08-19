ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

California governor rejects legal drug injection sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Drought is affecting when Connecticut fall foliage will peak this year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s typically vibrant autumn foliage season may feel the effects of the summer drought, according to local experts. Due to Connecticut’s dry conditions this summer, the state’s tree canopy may undergo an earlier color change compared to last...
CONNECTICUT STATE

