Related
CBS News
Gunmen attempt to steal baby in Long Beach
The failed kidnaping took place near Pine Avenue and E. 10th Street. Two suspects were taken into custody and the baby was uinharmed.
CBS News
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
Bill legalizing drug injection sites vetoed by Calif. governor, who says they could bring "world of unintended consequences"
Sacramento, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought "a world of unintended consequences" by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. "The unlimited number of safe injection...
CBS News
Vandals destroy several headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery
Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. Rina Nakano reports.
CBS News
