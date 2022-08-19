ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth's water and sewer rates are increasing. Here's what it means for resident's bills.

By Standard-Times
 4 days ago
DARTMOUTH — A 9 percent sewer rate increase and a 4 percent water rate increase by the Department of Public Works caused uproar at the July Select Board meeting.

Since that July meeting, Select Board members and DPW board members met and ironed out the issues after Select Board members accused the DPW of making “decisions in a vacuum.”

Though talks have been amicable, the rate increases will remain in place.

“You come before us to let us know what the rate increase is and we can’t do a damn thing about it. That’s ridiculous,” said Select Board member Shawn McDonald at the July meeting. “I’m done with this conversation. I want the Board of Public Works here before us. I also want to take a look at a charter to see how the Board of Public Works works in a vacuum. It\'s time to change it.”

The DPW did not attend the Aug. 8 meeting but members met with McDonald, Select Board Chairman David Tatelbaum and other officials before that meeting.

Tatelbaum and McDonald both reported at the Aug. 8 meeting that the conversations were productive, and there would be some studies of the rate increases and the reasons behind them.

Tatelbaum said there will now be better communication between the Select Board and the DPW, as well as more resource sharing.

Property Transfers:Three Dartmouth homes sell for over $1 million; this one is $3 million

“We have to talk, we have to do things better and we’ve got to help out,” Tatelbaum said.

At the June 30 DPW meeting, former finance director Greg Barnes said that there was a $220,000 deficit in the sewer budget in fiscal 2021. Members said that over the past 8 years, the increases to the sewer rates have averaged between 1 and 3 percent. They also reported that a rate increase of 9 percent would translate to a $25 annual increase for the average consumer.

Who messed up your delivery?:With apps, New Bedford restaurants now worry about reputation

Closures to restaurants and UMASS Dartmouth during the pandemic led to a decline in revenue.

Interim DPW Director Tim Barber reported that sewer rate revenue from UMASS Dartmouth in fiscal 2019 was $1.5 million. Two years later, that revenue number dropped to $824,000.

The water rate percentage will translate to a $5 increase per bill, which comes out twice a year, according to DPW authorities.

