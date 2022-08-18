ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR

New Kids Exhibit at the VA Air & Space Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Executive Director & CEO of the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Robert Griesmer, joins the set of Coast Live to discuss the new children's gallery, "The Space," and shares details about his upcoming retirement.
VISUAL ART
WTKR

Fat Loss Made Easy With Fast Fit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Fast Fit Body Sculpting CEO Doug Zucco shares how Fast Fit light technology can help you build confidence by eliminating stubborn visceral fat, along with a testimonial from Lauri, a Fast Fit client.
WORKOUTS
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
#60 Days In#Hampton Roads#United States#Coast Live#A E
WTKR

Jury convicts 2 men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTKR

DIY Decor Using Old Jewelry on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Lifestyle and Design Expert Kristie Prince Hale showcases some DIY tips for household items and shares how you can get a great deal on new flooring with 50 Floor!.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KTVU FOX 2

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK
cbs17

2 nabbed in $1.4 million+ fraud bust in Franklin County, sheriff says

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two New Jersey men were arrested in Franklin County after a traffic stop turned investigation revealed 22 stolen credit cards, $9,000 in cash and more than $1.4 million in fraudulent checks, Sheriff Kent Winstead shared on social media Friday afternoon. The vehicle, a 2019 Infinity...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
VIRGINIA STATE
wesb.com

Virginia Fugitive Charged After Walmart Shoplifting

A Virginia man and wanted fugitive was charged after shoplifting at Walmart Saturday. The Foster Township Police department charged Johnathan Michael Hendrickson with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from multiple events, in which Hendrickson allegedly switched his old backpack containing drug paraphernalia...
VIRGINIA STATE

