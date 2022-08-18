Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
New Kids Exhibit at the VA Air & Space Center on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Executive Director & CEO of the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Robert Griesmer, joins the set of Coast Live to discuss the new children's gallery, "The Space," and shares details about his upcoming retirement. Presented By: Virginia Air & Space Science Center. 757-727-0900.
Virginia All Star Band performs on 'Good Morning America,' gets special surprise at the end
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia-based band that aims to keep kids away from gun violence performed on ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday. The Virginia All Star Band is part of the Virginia Music Corporation, an organization that educates, supports, and promotes students and fine arts programs across the state, according to its website.
WTKR
Fat Loss Made Easy With Fast Fit on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Fast Fit Body Sculpting CEO Doug Zucco shares how Fast Fit light technology can help you build confidence by eliminating stubborn visceral fat, along with a testimonial from Lauri, a Fast Fit client. Presented by Fast Fit Body Sculpting. 1-800-FAST-FIT.
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTKR
Jury convicts 2 men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home.
WTKR
Teeth Whitening With Power Swabs for Healthier and Brighter Smiles on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Lifestyle Expert Courtney Perna has a product that she claims will whiten your teeth in only minutes, so you can flaunt your smile with ease.
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
WTKR
DIY Decor Using Old Jewelry on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Lifestyle and Design Expert Kristie Prince Hale showcases some DIY tips for household items and shares how you can get a great deal on new flooring with 50 Floor!. Be sure to mention Coast Live for a $100 discount!. Presented by 50 Floor. 1-877-50FLOOR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
cbs17
‘Deeply saddened’: NC correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night. Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired and suffered the medical...
School leaders work to fill dozens of vacancies, encourage retired teachers to apply
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School divisions in Hampton Roads are battling dozens of vacancies ahead of the new school year. Teacher shortages are a longstanding problem nationwide, but school leaders are thinking outside the box to fill gaps. For Betty Spencer, nothing compares to getting back into the classroom.
cbs17
2 nabbed in $1.4 million+ fraud bust in Franklin County, sheriff says
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two New Jersey men were arrested in Franklin County after a traffic stop turned investigation revealed 22 stolen credit cards, $9,000 in cash and more than $1.4 million in fraudulent checks, Sheriff Kent Winstead shared on social media Friday afternoon. The vehicle, a 2019 Infinity...
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Virginia mom has warning for others after daughter's death
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
wesb.com
Virginia Fugitive Charged After Walmart Shoplifting
A Virginia man and wanted fugitive was charged after shoplifting at Walmart Saturday. The Foster Township Police department charged Johnathan Michael Hendrickson with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from multiple events, in which Hendrickson allegedly switched his old backpack containing drug paraphernalia...
Comments / 1