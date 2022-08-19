Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Pebble Beach Best of Show, Bugatti Mistral, Koenigsegg CC850: Today's Car News
A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."
MotorAuthority
Koenigsegg CC850 reimagines Swedish marque's first hypercar for the modern era
It's been 20 years since the start of deliveries of Koenigsegg's first car, the CC8S, and the Swedish marque has celebrated by reimagining the original hypercar for today. The result is the CC850, which Koenigsegg presented for the first time on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of the recent 2022 Monterey Car Week.
Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 Spied For First Time With Minor Tweaks
The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA isn’t that old, arriving for the 2020 model year. However, the German-based automaker is ready to refresh it, including the hotter AMG GLA 35, which our spy photographers have caught testing for the first time. Mercedes isn’t giving the model a complete makeover. Instead, this...
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Bugatti's Iconic W16 Will Go Down As An Icon Of Combustion
When the McLaren F1 achieved its record-breaking top speed of 240.1 mph, many believed the automotive world had reached the physical limits of what was possible. But the late Dr. Ferdinand Piech was determined to prove everyone wrong and create something better. What started as a sketch on an envelope transformed into one of the world's greatest engines, the 8.0-liter, quad-turbo, W16 motor.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Renderings Preview Sleek Luxury Sedan
There has been no shortage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots. The automaker is readying a complete redesign of the model, but we haven’t seen much of it. Camouflage and cladding have hidden its new design, although we don’t expect the vehicle to receive a substantial styling change. Instead, the E-Class will likely receive an evolutionary design update, and new, unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the model could look like when it debuts.
Dodge Reveals "Truly Deafening" Muscle Car: See Livestream Of Speed Week Day 3
Update: The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is revealed, offering a look into the future of Dodge performance in a post-Hellcat world. Read all about it in our Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept debut post. Even though it's only Wednesday, Dodge has already had a pretty busy week. Aside from...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Production Will End Two Days Earlier
2022 Ford Bronco Sport production at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico was previously scheduled to end November 14th, 2022 as the crossover prepares to change over to its third model year of production. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2022 Ford Bronco Sport production will now end two days earlier – on November 12th, 2022, with 2023 Ford Bronco Sport production beginning on November 14th – the same day as the 2023 Ford Maverick, which is also produced at Hermosillo. However, as is always the case, these dates are subject to change, particularly as Ford continues to battle numerous supply chain issues.
Porsche Macan EV Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
The Porsche Macan EV is the German performance brand's next step into electrification. It goes on sale next year and should debut before the end of 2022. In these spy shots, the engineering team is lapping the camouflaged vehicle around the Nürburgring. This Macan EV has quite a bit...
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV, Dodge Hornet, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: RAC #85
It's been a very busy week in the motoring world! With the Woodward Dream Cruise and Pebble Beach taking place around the same time, automakers are exploding with newsworthy debuts. And Dodge could have the biggest debut of them all. That's the main focus of this week's podcast. Dodge's self-proclaimed...
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Sportster S Is Actually A Royal Enfield Classic 350!
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has gathered a lot of attention all over the world ever since its debut last year. However, not everyone can just break the bank to take home this pricey Harley, which is why people use other ways to channel their affection. A fitting example of this...
Motor1.com
