Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County.

Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair

Friday, August 19 to August, 27, various times

945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN

James E. Ward Agriculture Center

Get ready for 10 days of family fun at the Fair that includes “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” as they showcase all 95 counties in the state and the “Year of Hay!” Thrilling rides, exhibits, competitions, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, fair food, livestock shows, 9 stages of entertainment, pageants, historic village and so much more! You cannot see it all in one visit, so make sure to check out the pass options.

Pints for Pets

Saturday, August 20, 6:00pm-9:00pm

1603 Woodland St, Nashville, TN

Urban Cowboy

Do you like good beer? Do you like pets? Drink for a good cause and join the staff of Urban Cowboy at Pints for Pets! Come to Urban Cowboy in East Nashville this Saturday at 6:00pm. A portion of the drinks will go towards the Nashville Humane Society. Grab your friends and throw on your best white outfit. It will be a PAW-some time!

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940

Sunday, August 21, 7:30pm-9:30pm

11920 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN

Playhouse615

A wildly campy parody of whodunits. Imagine if Carol Burnett had written an Agatha Christie mystery crossed with the movie “Clue.” The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher”) assemble for a backer’s audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy “angel.” The house is replete with sliding panels, secret passageways and a German maid who is apparently four different people- all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem that follows when the infamous “slasher” makes his reappearance and strikes again.

Pumpkin Cats Painting Day

Saturday, August 20, 1:00pm-2:30pm

206 Indian Lake Blvd, St.9, Hendersonville, TN

Painting with a Twist

This painting is recommended for children ages 6 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. No alcohol at this class please. Arrive 10-15 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you are coming with others, but making reservations separately, give the studio your group’s name in the Special Request box and they will seat you together!

Ward Davis

Sunday, August 21, 8:00pm

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

American Singer/Songwriter from Monticello, Arkansas by way of Nashville, Tennessee, Ward Davis has had songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewel, Carolina Rain, The Roys, and more. Most recently, Ward Davis co-wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with Cody Jinks, with whom he subsequently toured with nationwide. With over 250 shows per year under his belt as both a headliner and support act, Ward Davis’ already popular live show is growing at exponential rates.

