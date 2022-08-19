K9 Tracks Down Suspect Who Fled From Tractor Supply Burglary

From Mt Juliet Police Department

With the help of K9 Majlo, a burglary suspect was caught after responding officers witnessed the juvenile suspect running away from his burglary attempt at Tractor Supply. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at Tractor Supply, 14295 Lebanon Road. Sgt. Chris Barth, with K9 Majlo, was the first to arrive, and he witnessed the suspect running away from the scene. The suspect disappeared between buildings, and officers were directed to set up a containment perimeter.

Sgt. Barth deployed K9 Majlo, who is trained to track people. Within minutes, K9 Majlo led a team of officers to the suspect, who was hiding behind a house on Springmont Drive. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Antioch.

Further investigation revealed that the 16-year-old had burglary tools, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and stolen packages. He was charged and released to his parent.

