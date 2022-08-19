ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County.

Vintage Movie and Dinner Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZunY_0hN7bCtW00
From SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO. Facebook

Saturday, August 20, 2022

SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO., 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Movie ticket includes fresh popcorn and some candy. You can upgrade to Dinner and a Movie Ticket price for $20. Purchase tickets online.

Ashland City Farmers and Artisans Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVLWS_0hN7bCtW00

Saturday, August 20, 2022

175 Old Cumberland Street, Ashland City, TN

Market hours are Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverbluff Park located off HWY 49 and the Tennessee Waltz Parkway.

Wilson County Fair –  Tennessee State Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfo6l_0hN7bCtW00

Friday, August 19-August 27, 2022

945 E Baddour Pkwy Lebanon, TN

For more information on tickets and hours visit their website.

Live Music at Marrowbone Creek Brewing Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIJfY_0hN7bCtW00

Saturday, August 20, 2022

240 S. Main Street, Ashland City, TN

Campbell’s Calamity Soup will be performing live. There will be food and drinks served.

Cheatham County Fair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d06Qt_0hN7bCtW00
photo: Cheatham County Fair Facebook Page

Now through Saturday, August 20, 2022

870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City

This year is the 75th annual Cheatham County Fair, running from August 16 through August 20, 2022. There will be lots of live entertainment, activities for kids, agricultural and arts competitions, Mud Bog, Go-Kart Racing, Demolition Derby, a carnival, beauty contests and much more. Read more here .

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., with rides starting at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $12 per person, which includes the rides and all featured events.

The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

