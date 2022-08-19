Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle Association report finds city is returning from pre-pandemic slowdown
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts are in full swing for downtown Seattle businesses as tourists return to the Emerald City. But many have asked how the city's recovery efforts are going and the Downtown Seattle Association is now helping you track them. Seattle started publishing monthly updates...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
KOMO News
BEACH CLOSED: Officials close down multiple Lake Washington beaches are sewage spill
SEATTLE — Three Seattle-area beaches on Lake Washington have been shut down after a sewage spill. Gene Coulon, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach, Mevdenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach have all been shut down, according to officials. There was a sewage spill at Lake Washington, according to officials, who also...
KOMO News
Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood hosts celebration amid hope for safety improvements
SEATTLE — Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Saturday hosted a day of fun, food and events. Those in the area were happy to celebrate the community at the 11th annual Celebrate Little Saigon block party on South King Street, but they hope the city can continue work to address crime and safety issues that have occurred there.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
KOMO News
What was that streaking light in the sky above Seattle Friday night?
SEATTLE — If you were in Settle and looked up to the skies Friday night, you might have caught a fast-moving light that streaked across the heavens. Many people guessed that it was a falling star or a meteor but experts said it was the Starlink satellite, which is operated by SpaceX and provides providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries around the world.
KOMO News
Search underway for boat that collided with another boat on Lake Washington, injuring 5
SEATTLE — The search for a boat that reportedly fled following a crash on Lake Washington Saturday evening that sent five people to the hospital has turned up empty so far. Ted Dominguez was the other person whose boat was involved in the crash, and he said that he never saw it coming.
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Snoqualmie River campground closes after unattended food repeatedly attracts bears
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The U.S. Forest Service closed a campground along the Snoqualmie River, citing increased bear activity due to humans leaving food unattended. Bears have become habituated to food being left out in the open and unattended at the Middle Fork Campground, Ranger Martie Schramm told KING 5.
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash
A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
