Kiwanis Trail Tecumseh connection construction underway

The Kiwanis Regional Trail Authority in partnership with Lenawee County began construction of the Kiwanis Trail's Tecumseh connection this week, according to a news release from the KRTA.

The project has been in the works for a number of years. Completion of the Tecumseh connection will create a continuous, nonmotorized trail from the city of Adrian to the city of Tecumseh while passing through Adrian and Raisin townships. The project is expected to be completed late this fall.

The approximate 1.5-mile route of the 8-foot wide asphalt path will run from the trail's previous endpoint at the corner of Ives Road and Green Highway along the south side of Ives Road and the west side of South Raisin Center Highway, ending at Cal Zorn Recreation Center on Russell Road.

"The Kiwanis Regional Trail Authority and Lenawee County would like to thank all of the gracious donors that made this project a reality," KRTA Chair Dusty Steele said in the release. The more than 300 donors committing in excess of $400,000 shows "the broad-based community support for trail expansion and enhancement."

The KRTA anticipates the trail will generate increased economic activity by attracting more riders, runners, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts from all over the state.

Lenawee County commissioners were told this month that because of changes in the scope of the project, the original cost is now lower than what was approved last year. The new construction cost from Slusarski Excavating & Paving of Adrian is $695,928.35. The original amount was $834,113.59. The commissioners approved that new amount as well as paying no more than $80,000 to the project's design firm, Mannik Smith Group, for its work.

Along with local donations, the project received a $300,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant and a $50,000 matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.