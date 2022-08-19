ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek girl wins at AQHYA World Championship Show

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYze5_0hN7Y3QP00

A Sand Creek girl had many levels of success at the recent 2022 Ford American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Championship Show.

Eleanor Ott was the champion of the Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions Western Pleasure 13 and Under competition, which was part of the show that took place July 28 through Aug. 7 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Level 1 is the highest level at the AQHYA show.

Also in Level 1, Ott placed third in the Equitation and Horsemanship categories as well as 15th in Showmanship. All were in the 13 and Under division.

In Adequan Level 2, Ott finished third in Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle, fifth in Equitation, ninth in Performance Halter Gelding, and 11th in Horsemanship. Those also were in 13 and Under.

In Level 3 for 13 and Under, Ott was fourth in Equitation, sixth in Horsemanship, and ninth in each of Hunter Under Saddle, Showmanship and Western Pleasure.

Ott showed the American quarter horse Hez Rainey Made, owned by Londa Pickles of Sand Creek. The 2016 chestnut gelding by Machine Made and out of Rhapsody In the Rain, was bred by Richard and Betty Jo Carr of Bremen, Indiana.

Ott was invited to the world championship show after winning the 13 and under, all-around champion title as well as the National Snaffle Bit Association all aged youth champion title at the 2022 Nutrena AQHA East Level 1 Championships, which took place April 27 to May 1 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio.

The Ford AQHYA World Championship Show is the world’s largest, single-breed world championship horse show open exclusively to youth exhibitors age 18 and under, a news release said. Youth competitors from around the world qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to secure a spot in each of the classes, representing English, western and halter disciplines, or earn an invitation through their state or provincial affiliate. The show includes Level 3, Adequan Level 2 and Nutrena Level 1 Champion of Champions classes.

Comments / 0

 

