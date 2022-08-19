ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Community involvement on display during inaugural Morenci back-to-school bash

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
MORENCI — The streets of downtown Morenci were full of people of all ages Wednesday evening looking to not only get ready for the start of the new school year but also to celebrate their community.

An inaugural back-to-school bash collaborative event took place along a section of West Main Street between Baker and North streets where at least 40 community vendors, businesses and school groups offered goods and services. A Morenci school bus blocked off West Main Street near the stoplight with North Street.

Of course, having a back-to-school theme meant children and their families were able to take home with them a variety of free school supplies, all of which had been donated for the event. Organizers of the downtown bash included Seneca Community Church, the city of Morenci, Morenci Area Schools and the Kiwanis Club of Morenci.

“I feel like this is what people crave. They want to see everybody working together,” said Heather Sarnac, Morenci’s community and economic development director. “We have adopted a motto here in Morenci which is ‘One Team. One Town. One Family.’”

Through the lens of the adopted motto, Sarnac said the back-to-school bash emitted a “super amount” of community pride and engagement.

“I don't think it could have gone any better,” she said. “We’ll probably need the whole street next time.”

Booths consisted of many school programs and clubs. The Morenci athletic boosters passed out membership information and sports schedules for the upcoming school year. The Morenci band program sold T-shirts. Students and families were able to order their school yearbooks.

The Stair District Library brought some crafting programs outside for people to enjoy. Many younger children wanted to get their face painted at the face-painting stand, and nearly each vendor had some form of game that children could try. There was a minigolf game, a pop bottle ring toss, cornhole, and a basketball shooting contest.

“I’m really happy with the number of people here. I was hopeful for a successful turnout for the first time,” Morenci Mayor Sean Seger said. “I was also pushing the fact that I was in the dunk tank. If any constituents wanted to get me wet, now was their chance.”

Seger was the first of several Morenci community and school district personnel to take a seat in the dunk tank. He went into the water tank a handful of times, and Seger said each splash was well worth it in the end.

“One of the things that makes Morenci so great are the people,” he said. “We may have a small town, but we're supportive and we support each other. We support local businesses and we support the schools. And to have the businesses, the groups and associations, the city and the school all be able to partner and do this, it really does highlight what I've been saying about Morenci for a long time.”

Amanda Harsh of Seneca Community Church was one of the first people to brainstorm the back-to-school bash. As a member of the church’s Christian education outreach committee, she said, the committee designed the idea of the downtown bash but didn’t want it to be solely organized by the church. She wanted assistance and involvement throughout the community.

Harsh said she was responsible for getting people in the church in contact with the city, then with the school and finally Kiwanis, which traditionally coordinates a school supply drive each year. School supplies included backpacks, folders, pens, markers, headphones and an assortment of other classroom items, all for free.

“We simply got everybody together because we made those connections,” Harsh said. “…And what a way to celebrate heading back to school. It’s almost school time and we’re getting kids ready to think about school but in such a fun way.”

The Morenci Fire Department opened its doors to the public could check out some some of its vehicle fleet. The Rex Theatre was also open and serving popcorn and fountain beverages while showing 1930s film footage of a parade passing through downtown Morenci.

Food for the event was provided by Morenci schools cafeteria staff and was a variety of super hot dogs all with a superhero theme. Hungry event-goers were able to choose from the Superman dog (ketchup and cheese), the Incredible Hulk dog (relish, onion and mustard), the Flash dog (mustard and ketchup), the Holy Smokes Batman dog (jalapeño, bacon and cheese), the Wonder Woman dog (the bun is invisible) and the Iron Man dog (protein-packed with chili, bacon and onion). Foodies were also able to build their own super dog.

“I'm very excited for the new school year, Seger said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the school year unfolds for everybody involved. But I'm also excited to see how the community can pull together.”

