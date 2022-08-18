Read full article on original website
Related
Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of an updated booster shot that targets several versions of the Omicron variant. Animal studies show that the new mRNA vaccine produces an immune response against both BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants,...
RECALL: Wegmans butter for possible listeria contamination - here's what you need to know:
An announcement distributed Monday by the Food and Drug Administration said that the affected 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter were made by Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado.
Comments / 0