UPI News

Pfizer requests FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron

Pfizer Inc. said Monday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of an updated booster shot that targets several versions of the Omicron variant. Animal studies show that the new mRNA vaccine produces an immune response against both BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants,...
