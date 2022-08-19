ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

The state raised the MCAS graduation requirements. Here's what that means for Fall River.

By Audrey Cooney, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

FALL RIVER — The state recently increased the MCAS scores required for Massachusetts high school students to graduate, a move local educators have decried as harmful at worst and an unwelcome distraction at best.

“Some people think raising the bar is magically going to make students do better, but I don’t think that’s true,” said Keith Michon, president of the Fall River Educators Association , the union representing Fall River Public School teachers and other educators like paraprofessionals.

Students at any Massachusetts school that receives public funds are required to take the MCAS standardized tests beginning in third grade. In order to receive a high school diploma, they must earn a passing score on the grade 10 MCAS tests in English, math and science/technology. Students can retake the 10th grade exams, also called the Competency Determination (CD), up to four more times if they do not score high enough initially.

At a recent meeting, the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to raise the minimum score that this year's incoming freshman class and at least the following four classes will have to score on the MCAS test in order to graduate high school, based on a recommendation from Commissioner Jeff Riley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ljkeo_0hN7Walx00

Riley maintains that raising the required passing scores would allow schools to better assess whether their students are on the right track for success after high school.

He had previously told the board that “only 11% [of] students in the class of 2011 who scored at the current passing standard in mathematics went on to enroll in a four-year college in Massachusetts, and only 5% graduated from a four-year college within seven years."

Durfee construction program: Durfee is buying two construction vehicles. Students will be the ones driving them.

Students will now be required to earn a scaled score of 486 on both the English and math exams, or 470 with the completion of an educational proficiency plan, and 470 on science and technology/engineering tests.

The score thresholds are currently 472 for English, or 455 with an educational proficiency plan, 486 for math, or 469 with an educational proficiency plan, and 220 for science/technology for students who took a test by February 2020.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the statewide union with which the FREA is affiliated, has long been opposed to MCAS. They organized a protest outside the BESE meeting this past week and members offered testimony during the meeting.

“As a union, we’ve been against MCAS in general and especially the high stakes nature of it,” said Michon. “We think raising the passing score is only going to hurt our students.”

He said teachers have told him about seeing added anxiety from students around MCAS, starting even before they take their first test in third grade because they start hearing about how important is it well before that. Increasing the score needed to graduate could seriously discourage students, he said.

“My biggest fear is a student who’s borderline (going to pass) might now see that threshold raise and just give up. And I would hate to see that happen,” he said.

What has the CPA accomplished?: Fall River OK'd the Community Preservation Act 10 years ago. Has it been worth the money?

Fall River has among the lowest MCAS scores of any district in the state. According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 32% of 10th graders in Fall River Public Schools scored as meeting or exceeding expectations in English and 18% were meeting or exceeding expectations in math on the 2021 test , compared to 64% in English statewide and 52% in math. In 2019 , before the pandemic brought a state-wide dip in MCAS scores, 38% of Fall River 10th graders scored as meeting or exceeding expectations in English and 29% scored that way in math.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJD1w_0hN7Walx00

Michon said Fall River teachers are already forced to spend too much valuable classroom time on preparing students for the MCAS, a pressure that doesn’t fall on schools in wealthier communities with better-performing schools.

“When you go into these (other) classrooms, they’re not filling out MCAS-type bubbles. They’re doing authentic activities,” he said. “We’re always under so much pressure to perform on this test that we’ve already been as focused as you can be on passing the test. Everything we do is MCAS-like questions, MCAS-like tests.”

Ultimately, Michon said, the test is a poor method of gauging what goes on in Fall River schools.

“I tell you that our teachers and our students are much better than what those ranks show. I don’t think they reflect the quality of instruction or the strength of our students here in Fall River,” he said.

"Stop and enjoy the view": How state funds are being used to make Cook Pond more welcoming

Matt Desmarais, principal at B.M.C. Durfee High School , acknowledged that Durfee already has relatively low rate of students reaching the required MCAS scores.

“We know that many of our students struggle with reaching that standard, it’s not unlike any other urban district with the challenges they face,” he said.

And, learning loss driven by the pandemic will certainly not help the district and school improve its scores.

“The timing of this adjustment is a little curious to me given what students have been going through the past few years,” he said.

Still, Desmarais said educators are ready to meet the challenge. He said he doesn’t expect teachers to change their curricula to adapt to the new heightened requirements, saying that Fall River already has strong curricula, especially in English.

“We’re focused on the work that needs to be done already,” he said. “While it’s certainly not something I’m excited about, it’s the reality we’re facing right now.”

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.

Audrey Cooney can be reached at acooney@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: The state raised the MCAS graduation requirements. Here's what that means for Fall River.

Comments / 5

Robert Eldredge
4d ago

Nothing wrong with Reading Writing Arithmetic and please add Spelling. These people that know better should read some of the papers passed in. The children aren’t learning the basic foundations all the are learning is MCAS FILL IN THE DOTS. What a shame

Reply
2
Related
MassLive.com

Tax relief: Massachusetts officials face threat of lawsuit if they don’t comply with state cap tax law returning excess revenues to Bay Staters

More than two dozen potential plaintiffs across the commonwealth, including the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, claim they are ready to sue state officials if they refuse to comply with a 1980s law poised to return some $3 billion in excess tax revenues to cash-strapped Bay Staters this fall. The tax...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#School Teachers#Science And Technology#Mathematics#K12#Mcas#Fall River Public School
wbsm.com

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Helena Foulkes, Candidate for Governor

Helena Foulkes is the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. There’s no question that the biggest issue facing Rhode Islanders today is our economy, especially the cost of living in our state. People are feeling squeezed, and not without reason: Rhode Island was just ranked as one of the ten most expensive states to live in.
ELECTIONS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
oceanstatecurrent.com

COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University

RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
COLLEGES
whdh.com

Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
DUXBURY, MA
wbsm.com

Gloves Are Off in Democrat Primary for Bristol County Sheriff

A commitment to remain civil during their debate last week on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight was quickly jettisoned when Bristol County Sheriff candidates Nick Bernier and George McNeil filed a joint statement condemning their fellow Democratic candidate, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, for a mailing commissioned by Heroux's campaign that hit tens of thousands of doors in the SouthCoast the day following the debate.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
GoLocalProv

Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing

Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
ELECTIONS
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury

Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy