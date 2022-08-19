ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Brad Pitt Laces Into Red Adidas Gazelle Sneakers with Linen Suit for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Japan

Brad Pitt rebooted his relaxed take on press tour style for “Bullet Train,” kicking off the film’s promotional press in Asia this week. While in Japan, Pitt continued his groovy suiting streak at the Toho Cinemas Kyoto on Wednesday, arriving with co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in an understated linen suit. His gray blazer and drawstring trousers each featured raw seam detailing, adding a contemporary and utilitarian feel to his ensemble. Complementing the set was a deep yellow polo shirt, as well as a gold chain and beaded bracelets. When it came to footwear, the “Troy” star also continued his recent penchant for tonal sneakers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Slips Into Gucci Loafers with Classic Leather Jacket for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Japan

Aaron Taylor-Johnson rebooted his relaxed take on press tour style for “Bullet Train,” kicking off the film’s promotional press in Asia this week. While in Japan, Taylor-Johnson continued his sharp menswear streak at the Toho Cinemas Kyoto on Wednesday, arriving with co-star Brad Pitt in a black leather jacket over a leopard-printed button-down shirt. Tucked into cropped black trousers, the Golden Globe-winning actor’s ensemble was complete with a gold chain bracelet, Omega watch, layered necklaces and rings, as well as a single delicate hoop earring. When it came to shoes, Johnson finished his outfit with a set of smooth Gucci loafers. His set featured black...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy