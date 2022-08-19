Brad Pitt rebooted his relaxed take on press tour style for “Bullet Train,” kicking off the film’s promotional press in Asia this week. While in Japan, Pitt continued his groovy suiting streak at the Toho Cinemas Kyoto on Wednesday, arriving with co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in an understated linen suit. His gray blazer and drawstring trousers each featured raw seam detailing, adding a contemporary and utilitarian feel to his ensemble. Complementing the set was a deep yellow polo shirt, as well as a gold chain and beaded bracelets. When it came to footwear, the “Troy” star also continued his recent penchant for tonal sneakers...

