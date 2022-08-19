ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDNHZ_0hN7Vu9200

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped below the $22,000 mark on Friday after trading above the level during the previous few days.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also came under pressure, declining below the $1,800 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded in red this morning.

Gnosis GNO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Filecoin FIL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 6.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 6.4% to $21,930, while ETH fell by around 5.6% to $1,741 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE and Foot Locker, Inc. FL, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $186.46

24-hour gain: 6.3%

Losers

  • Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $6.73

24-hour drop: 17.7%

  • Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.07123

24-hour drop: 17.7%

  • STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.8209

24-hour drop: 15.7%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.10

24-hour drop: 15%

  • Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.05328

24-hour drop: 15%

  • ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.27

24-hour drop: 14.6%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.03

24-hour drop: 14.3%

  • Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $65.51

24-hour drop: 14%

  • Qtum QTUM/USD

Price: $3.48

24-hour drop: 13.8%

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#On Your Radar#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Eth Usd#Ripple Xrp Usd#Dogecoin Doge Usd#Gnosis Gno Usd#Filecoin Fil Usd#Btc#Eth#Deere Company De#Fl#Stepn#Crv Usd Price#Qtum Qtum Usd Price
Benzinga

Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why The Biden Administration Advises Applicants Not To Invest In Cannabis: 'Not Knowing Is Not An Excuse'

The Biden administration recently expanded its employee conduct guidelines to potentially decline security clearance to people who have backed marijuana-related business. “Eligibility may be negatively impacted if an individual knowingly and directly invests in stocks or business ventures that specifically pertain to marijuana growers and retailers,” according to a document obtained by Politico. “Decisions to willfully invest in such activity could reflect questionable judgment and an unwillingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Why Billionaire Charles Koch Thinks Cannabis Prohibition Is 'Counterproductive' - And Is Spending Millions To Support Legalization

This article was originally published in August 2021. More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Putin Could Try To Do 'Something Particularly Disgusting, Cruel' On Aug 24, Warns Zelenskyy. 'Line Beyond Which No Negotiations Are Possible'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns that Russia might take the provocative step of putting captured Ukrainian soldiers on public trial as the war-ravaged county marks 31 years of independence next week. What Happened: Zelenskyy on Sunday cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian army men captured during...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Viridian Chart Of The Week: Tracking The Rotation Of M&A Transactions By U.S. State

The Viridian Capital Advisors Regional Tracker provides actionable intelligence to investors and companies on the flow of capital raises and M&A activity by region. The graph shows the top ten state targets for M&A for the trailing twelve months ended 8/19/21 (green bars) compared to those same states in the prior year period (brown bars).
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About CalAmp?

CalAmp's (NASDAQ:CAMP) short percent of float has fallen 9.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.51 million shares sold short, which is 4.35% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Intuit Stock Is Surging After Hours: 'We're More Confident Than Ever'

Intuit Inc INTU shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Intuit said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.34 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 98 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy