Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped below the $22,000 mark on Friday after trading above the level during the previous few days.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also came under pressure, declining below the $1,800 level.
Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded in red this morning.
Gnosis GNO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Filecoin FIL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 6.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 6.4% to $21,930, while ETH fell by around 5.6% to $1,741 on Friday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE and Foot Locker, Inc. FL, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Gnosis GNO/USD
Price: $186.46
24-hour gain: 6.3%
Losers
- Filecoin FIL/USD
Price: $6.73
24-hour drop: 17.7%
- Oasis Network ROSE/USD
Price: $0.07123
24-hour drop: 17.7%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.8209
24-hour drop: 15.7%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.10
24-hour drop: 15%
- Gala GALA/USD
Price: $0.05328
24-hour drop: 15%
- ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $5.27
24-hour drop: 14.6%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $1.03
24-hour drop: 14.3%
- Zcash ZEC/USD
Price: $65.51
24-hour drop: 14%
- Qtum QTUM/USD
Price: $3.48
24-hour drop: 13.8%
