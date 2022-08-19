Decoys, sporting art fly high at Guyette & Deeter’s auction at CBMM

ST. MICHAELS — The sun was out and spirits were high on both days of Guyette & Deeter’s decoy and sporting art auction at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. The July 29 and 30 sale was well attended with approximately 120 collectors in attendance and well over 1,000 participating online and by phone. Guyette & Deeter’s annual summer auction has historically taken place in New England, however owners Jon Deeter and Zac Cote decided to try something new this summer by keeping things local.