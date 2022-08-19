ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

$25M project planned to renovate Iowa State Fair livestock barns

DES MOINES, Iowa – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, Sheep, and Swine barns are all slated to get new roofs, floors, lighting, restrooms, and offices.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Dairies compete for State Fair honors

Top dairies competed for honors in the Holstein Dairy Cattle show judged Friday, August 12, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta exhibited the Grand Champion Female and the Senior Champion Female. Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta also won Premier Breeder and the Premier Exhibitor this year. The...
LONG GROVE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
Western Iowa Today

Republicans sweep Iowa State Fair Straw Poll

(Des Moines) Republican candidates won all six races in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair Straw Poll. Conducted on iPads at the Secretary of State’s booth inside the Varied Industries Building, the poll gauged fairgoers’ support for candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Governor’s races. It was held throughout the State Fair, August 11-21. More than 2,600 individuals cast votes.
KELOLAND TV

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
KGLO News

Mathis says Hinson has been ‘voting the wrong way’ for Iowa

DES MOINES — Democrat Liz Mathis says her Republican opponent, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, has voted against bills that will benefit Iowans, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill. “She’s been voting the wrong way,” Mathis said during a speech on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. “She’s been saying, ‘No,’ to...
ourquadcities.com

Ticket bought in northeast Iowa wins $1M from Mega Millions Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — Someone bought a Mega Million lottery ticket in northeast Iowa that is worth $1 million, according to the Iowa Lottery. The ticket was only one number away from Friday’s $99 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers, but missing the Mega Ball. Friday’s winning numbers were 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3.
Daily Iowan

UI alum opens Iowa City bar with ‘botanical twist’

East of Iowa City’s central downtown shops, a University of Iowa alum is bringing a new kind of bar to the area — one with a botanical twist. The Green House, on 505 E. Washington St., Unit 1842, is set to open Sept. 3 after completing renovations to Van B’s Brew, which closed its doors in November 2020.
IOWA CITY, IA
more1049.com

Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
OKOBOJI, IA

