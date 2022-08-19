Nicki Minaj Scores Highest Debut on Australia’s Chart With ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is the super freaky debut on Australia’s singles chart, as it bows at No. 4 for the fastest start this week.

“Super Freaky Girl” is the Trinidadian rapper’s first solo release since 2019’s “Megatron,” and her first ARIA Top 10 single since 2014’s “Bed of Lies,” which peaked at No. 7.

The fresh track samples the late Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” and is lifted from Minaj’s forthcoming fifth studio album.

Its strong first week isn’t enough to topple Harry Styles ’ “As It Was,” which returns to the summit, up 2-1, for a seventh non-consecutive week atop the ARIA Chart.

On the latest frame, published Friday (Aug. 19) “As It Was” finishes ahead of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” (down 1-2) and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” (holding at No. 2), respectively.

Styles’ Harry’s House also rules the national albums survey for a sixth consecutive week, up 3-1 in its 13th week, meaning the British singer doubles-up with Australia’s main chart crowns.

Finally, beloved Australian country star Troy Cassar-Daley snags the top debut on the ARIA Albums Chart for the week of Aug. 22 with 50 Songs 50 Towns . It’s new at No. 8.