Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
SFGate
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Kiely Rodni's family confirms she has died: 'Kiely will surely remain with us'
The Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed who was in the vehicle.
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
Body, car found in lake near where 16-year-old Tahoe girl Kiely Rodni went missing
It has not been confirmed by law enforcement that it is Rodni.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
How the Kiely Rodni case turned into a nightmarish internet witch hunt
"I've covered nearly a hundred missing persons cases and followed countless more, but I've rarely seen an online furor as heartless as the one surrounding Kiely."
SFGate
Police Seize 55 Pounds Of Meth Following Traffic Stop
Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located in their car.
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday
EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
