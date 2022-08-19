ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Sacramento, CA
Cars
City
Modesto, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Stockton, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
City
Chico, CA
Local
California Cars
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
SFGate

Police Seize 55 Pounds Of Meth Following Traffic Stop

Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located in their car.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Sacramento Valley#Heat Exhaustion#Advisories#Wfo Sacramento Warnings
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday

EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
EMERYVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy