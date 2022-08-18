HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.

