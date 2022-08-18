Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Variety is key at Ann Arbor’s Stray Hen Café breakfast, lunch options
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Stray Hen Cafe has been serving breakfast and lunch to the Ann Arbor community for little more than a year now. Ann Arbor was “the right fit” for the restaurant, Co-owner Chris Fronimos said, after searching different areas for another location to add to its original location in Elmhurst, Illinois in 2016.
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer
ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
HometownLife.com
Ole! Taco trucks, art fair bringing first Latin-flavored fiesta to Novi's Fountain Walk
Raise your hand, or margarita glass, if you like tacos with a side of art. The first ever Novi Taco Fest & Novi Fine Art Fair will take over Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk the last weekend in August, and tacos and art are just the start. In addition...
fox2detroit.com
Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained
FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
electrek.co
Ford and Jay Leno blend past and future, customizing an F-150 Lightning to match Walmart founder’s 1979 pickup
At this past weekend’s Woodward Dream Cruise – metro Detroit’s annual celebration of the automotive industry – Jay Leno, former late-night TV host and host of Jay Leno’s Garage, revealed a custom Ford F-150 Lightning. Not just any Lightning, though – the EV unveiled by Leno was custom painted to match a 1979 version of the F-Series owned by Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton.
candgnews.com
Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
A rare look inside the city of Detroit's classic car collection
7 Action News had the unique opportunity to get a sneak peek of Detroit’s own car collection featuring rare vehicles from the past 125 years.
