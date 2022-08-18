ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan

HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
HOLLY, MI
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
electrek.co

Ford and Jay Leno blend past and future, customizing an F-150 Lightning to match Walmart founder’s 1979 pickup

At this past weekend’s Woodward Dream Cruise – metro Detroit’s annual celebration of the automotive industry – Jay Leno, former late-night TV host and host of Jay Leno’s Garage, revealed a custom Ford F-150 Lightning. Not just any Lightning, though – the EV unveiled by Leno was custom painted to match a 1979 version of the F-Series owned by Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees

STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI

