Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon”. The first moments of Game of Thrones started with a group of the Night’s Watch scouting beyond the Wall, where they came upon a group of White Walkers and Wights. Over the years, the HBO fantasy show built up the Long Night as an existential threat to the Seven Kingdoms, and while that may have been dealt with in earnest by the end of the eighth and final season, HBO’s first spinoff series House of the Dragon is taking audiences some 200 years before the events of the main saga, leaving fans wondering if the Night King going to appear in that series as well. And if so, will we finally learn more about his enigmatic origins?

