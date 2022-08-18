ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

State Senator concerned over ending of cash bail system

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's concerned about the rollout of Illinois' cash free bail system that will go into effect next year. In the system, many people accused of minor crimes will not be held in jail. Judges can still detain people accused of violent crimes who pose a threat.
MORRIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Elections
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
tspr.org

Establishment Republicans distance themselves from Bailey, who blasts Pritzker’s ‘soft billionaire hands’ at ILGOP rally day

Under a blazing sun and in front of hundreds of Republican Party faithful on the Illinois State Fairgrounds Thursday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey stayed away from any explicit mention of the types of social issues that are classic red meat for his ultra-conservative voter base. Instead of invoking abortion,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Illinois ag groups sound off on 2023 Farm Bill needs

U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-17th) will vacate her seat in the House of Representatives following November’s midterm elections. But before a new Congress continues the crafting of the 2023 Farm Bill-- which will guide U.S. agriculture and food policy for five subsequent years-- Bustos attended the Illinois State Fair's Agriculture Day on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her Next Generation Fuels Act and show support for congressional candidate Nikki Budzinksi, who will make a run for the U.S. House as a Democrat in the newly-drawn 13th Congressional District.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Lori Lightfoot
97ZOK

Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
MISSOURI STATE
1470 WMBD

COVID numbers in Illinois continue declines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to be lower in Illinois, along with the number of counties most at risk of spreading the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 25,084 new cases of COVID were reported in Illinois in the week ending Friday. That’s down more than 5,000 from the week before.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Illinois State Fair#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Election Local#Ne Springfield#Gop
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
capitolwolf.com

Final day of the Illinois State Fair

Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

Springfield Police Chief updates City Council

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy