This Biotechnology Stock Tumbled 37%; Here Are 70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares climbed 135.9% to close at $2.17 on Thursday.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares climbed 53.9% to close at $0.8480

after the company announced it was awarded $17.6 million Product Development Research grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to fund radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT rose 49.6% to close at $2.02 after the company announced sales have outperformed Walmart's expectations.

Lizhi Inc. LIZI gained 43.1% to settle at $1.76.

Endo International plc ENDP jumped 42.9% to settle at $0.4057 after dipping 23% on Wednesday. Endo International filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors as the company sought to settle opioid-related lawsuits.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares gained 36.2% to settle at $1.02 amid mention of the stock on Discord. Mind Medicine recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO surged 33.3% to close at $7.80.

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares surged 31.8% to settle at $112.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Additionally, multiple firms raised their price target on the stock.

Genius Group Limited GNS jumped 28.2% to close at $8.18.

Weber Inc. WEBR gained 27.2% to close at $10.00.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH climbed 26.8% to close at $1.80.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 25% to settle at $66.15.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR surged 24.6% to close at $2.89. Larimar Therapeutics recently announced it received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C Meeting and plans to submit a complete response to the CTI-1601 clinical hold in Q3.

Horizon Global Corporation HZN gained 24.5% to close at $2.39. Horizon Global recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.80 per share.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL rose 22.9% to settle at $1.34. Edible Garden recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.68 per share.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV jumped 22.9% to close at $6.98.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 22.6% to close at $1.52.

Cyngn Inc. CYN surged 21.5% to settle at $1.47. Cyngn recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL rose 21.5% to close at $1.13 as volume increases in psychedelic stocks.

Curis, Inc. CRIS rose 20% to close at $1.26 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study of emavusertib.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST gained 19.4% to close at $7.76. Milestone Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.39 per share.

Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX gained 17.1% to close at $23.50. Mannatech recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 17.7% year-on-year, to $35 million.

Brooge Energy Limited BROG surged 17% to settle at $8.45.

Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ jumped 15.2% to close at $45.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK jumped 13.7% to close at $4.41.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN rose 13.2% to close at $21.70. Grindrod Shipping reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million.

Tellurian Inc. TELL gained 13% to close at $4.68.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX gained 12.6% to close at $5.43.

Silence Therapeutics plc SLN gained 11.9% to close at $9.62.

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU rose 11.5% to close at $25.90.

EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC climbed 9.9% to close at $10.81. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares gained 9.1% to close at $2.52. Codiak BioSciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 8% to close at $9.89.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP gained 8% to settle at $44.00.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON rose 7.3% to close at $73.25 in sympathy with Wolfspeed, which reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Both companies are involved in making products in the auto sector.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ climbed 7.2% to close at $74.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose 6.2% to close at $179.70 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 5.8% to settle at $49.37 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance.

Losers

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares fell 43.9% to close at $4.2850 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Wednesday.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX shares fell 37.1 to close at $0.6101 after the company reported pricing of upsized underwritten public offering.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares dipped 30.1% to settle at $2.98 after jumping 38% on Wednesday.

WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 28.5% to close at $5.12. WeTrade Group said, 'WeTrade and Zhixun are ready to launch an in-depth cooperative sales promotion of Zhixun's disinfectant.'

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 27.2% to close at $2.49 after the company announced the proposed public offering of its common stock.

ECMOHO Limited MOHO dipped 26.1% to close at $0.1650.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT declined 22.7% to close at $92.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Veru Inc. VERU fell 21.5% to close at $18.67.

GreenBox POS GBOX dropped 21.1% to settle at $1.42.

LumiraDx Limited LMDX dipped 20% to settle at $1.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 19.6% to close at $18.55 following a Form 144 filing by RC Ventures, which suggested the firm proposed to sell 7.78 million common shares and certain call options. Additionally, Wedbush downgraded the stock to Underperform.

Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK fell 18.6% to close at $5.21. The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on August 30, 2022.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD dipped 18.5% to close at $8.57.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY dropped 18.1% to close at $0.9013.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 17.4% to close at $0.45. Zacks Small-Cap Research recently published a note on the stock with a $12 valuation.

Exscientia plc EXAI fell 16.8% to close at $9.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY dropped 16.1% to settle at $1.98.

Cadiz Inc. CDZI fell 16% to close at $4.26.

Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 15.7% to close at $2.64 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Wednesday.

Root, Inc. ROOT fell 15.5% to close at $17.13.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) CALT dropped 15.1% to close at $18.00

after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. PHCF declined 15% to close at $0.85.

CI&T Inc CINT fell 14.8% to settle at $11.45 after Q2 results.

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares fell 14.3% to close at $5.81 The FDA has approved Bluebird bio’s Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia.

Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA fell 13.5% to settle at $17.59. Aura Biosciences recently reported cash, cash on hand as of June 30, 2022 of $122.1 million.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK dropped 13.4% to close at $11.42.

Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 13.3% to close at $0.3641.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC fell 12.9% to close at $1.75. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals recently said Q2 EPS results were up year over year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV fell 11.4% to close at $1.09.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 11% to close at $3.48.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 10% to close at $2.69 after the company launched at-the-market equity program of up to $200 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV fell 8.3% to settle at $8.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA dropped 5.3% to close at $38.24. It was reported on Wednesday the company and other pharmacy operators will be required to pay $650.6 million to two Ohio counties in an opioid case.