Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Weekly Crypto Outflows Reach $9 Million
The total value of global crypto assets under management dropped below $30 billion last week after digital asset investment products witnessed outflows of approximately $9 million. Bitcoin remained the worst-performing digital currency last week as more than $15 million worth of investment left BTC products. Ethereum, on the other hand,...
financemagnates.com
Crypto CFDs during Long Crypto Winter: Did Retail Brokers Suffer?
Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value since the beginning of 2022, and on-chain indicators show that only the most hardcore HODLers have remained in the cryptocurrency market. The prolonged crypto winter is causing fewer transactions and decreasing the average trading volumes. This affects negatively not only the...
financemagnates.com
How Did Deepfake Tech Drain a Brazilian Crypto Exchange Out of Liquidity?
A sophisticated scam using deepfake tech managed to drain liquidity from a Brazilian crypto exchange. In June 2022, the FBI issued a warning that fraudulent investment scams on LinkedIn are rising. As LinkedIn is widely used for business networking, many find investment offers on the social media platform to be...
financemagnates.com
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key to Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financemagnates.com
FTX’s 2021 Revenue Jumped 1,000% to $1 Billion
The revenue of the popular global cryptocurrency exchange , FTX jumped by more than 1,000 percent to $1.02 billion in 2021 from $89 million in the previous year. According to CNBC, which revealed the figures, the growth was driven by the exchange’s global trading business. Further, the crypto exchange...
financemagnates.com
Crypto.com Cuts Trading Fees and Lowers CRO Staking Rewards
The Crypto.com platform is one of the core gateways for newcomers entering the cryptocurrency space. Following a recent blog post, the company will slash trading fees by as much as 80%. Additionally, there are some changes involving the CRO token. Drastic Crypto.Com Fees Cut. Like trading other financial assets, converting...
financemagnates.com
BaFin Clarifies Crypto Investments Are Not Protected by Deposit Insurance
The German financial market supervisor, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) clarified on Monday that deposit insurance protection in the mainstream financial industry does not cover losses with cryptocurrencies. “BaFin now points out that crypto-assets do not fall under the protection of deposit insurance and, as a rule, the protection...
financemagnates.com
FTX US among Platforms Warned by US FDIC for Misleading Statements
The United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued cease and desist letters to five crypto-related companies, including FTX US, and their directors and officers for “making false and misleading statements about FDIC deposit insurance.”. Apart from the popular crypto exchange FTX US, the other crypto platforms, to receive...
Comments / 0