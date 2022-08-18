Read full article on original website
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
townandtourist.com
25 Best Washington DC Hikes (Historic & Lengthy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington DC is stitched into the very fabric of the United States. Home of the White House, the Capitol Building, and the Supreme Court, Washington DC is not only our nation’s capital, but is an incredibly scenic portrait of America’s countryside.
themunchonline.com
4206 Eads Street Northeast
Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
WTOP
Taste of Bethesda returns with beer and wine after taking 2 years off
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Taste of Bethesda food festival will return to Maryland, highlighting the community’s restaurants and, for the first time, offering beer and wine. The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda will be held on Oct. 1 in the Woodmont Triangle area, and will feature live...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip Silver Spring: 5 Must Stops!
SILVER SPRING, Md. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to SILVER SPRING! Explore a vibrant downtown where you'll discover shopping, dining, nightlife, and more -- all just outside Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post...
WTOP
Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room rug, roof deck and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This unit is located at 19th Street near California St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,350 / 1br – 525ft2 – Sunny East-Facing 1 Bedroom Overlooking 19th Street! (Adams Morgan – Dupont Circle) The Asher: Sunny east-facing 1 Bedroom overlooking 19th Street!. Property Address. 2110 19th Street, NW...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Columbia, MD USA
I found this quilted heart while bringing my son to the park before getting ready to send him to his dad Till Christmas. It’s kismet that the universe knew I was feeling a little blue and needed this.
alextimes.com
Our View: Don’t strangle Duke Street
Putting pressure on something that’s already bursting at the seams usually doesn’t end well. That could mean squeezing into an already tight shirt after visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet. It could mean stuffing the 26th marshmallow into your mouth during a game of “chubby bunny.” Or it could mean crowding an already gridlocked roadway from multiple pressure points.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
DC BLACK FILM FESTIVAL: Another weekend, another film festival that’s been virtual for two years makes its in-person return. The sixth annual D.C. Black Film Festival takes place this weekend, with a run at Miracle Theatre kicking off Thursday night and continuing through Friday and Saturday. Check out One Pint at a Time, a documentary exploring how Black brewers are changing the craft beer game, or Aamal, a thriller about a woman who must escape after being kidnapped. (Miracle Theatre; August 18 through 20; $15+)
mocoshow.com
Help The NCCF By Hosting a Feast That Helps Youth Living in Bethesda’s Greentree Adolescent Program Explore New Cultures
Help The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) by hosting a “Tasty Tuesday feast” that helps the youth living in the Greentree Adolescent Program (GAP) to expand their palettes and explore new cultures. Tasty Tuesday is a program designed to keep our youth engaged during this challenging...
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
themunchonline.com
3331 Hewitt Ave #1
Top Floor 2 Bedroom Apartment - Available 2 Bedroom Apartment with tan Formica kitchen countertops and oak cabinetry, black GE appliances. Great open floor plan and wall balcony door that lets in plenty of natural light in. Minimum Income Requirements:. 1 bedroom: $51,150. 2 bedrooms: $59,400. 3 bedrooms: $72,600. Location.
popville.com
Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County
Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
storereporter.com
New sushi scene in Potomac Village, last call for Rockville sports bar
After eight years in Potomac Village, En Bistro & Sushi has a new co-owner with big plans for the tiny eatery. Bill Tu, who also operates the D.C. restaurants Nooshi and Spices, is overseeing a major expansion into the former Big Wheel Bikes space next door. What’s on the way? A lot more seating, a broader pan-Asian menu, and a full bar with plenty of saki and signature cocktails. “I’ve lived in Potomac for many years, and I thought it was finally time to have a place in my own neighborhood,” says Tu, who plans to incorporate curry dishes, drunken noodles, tofu fries and other popular entrées from his D.C. restaurants. “We’re going to have our own special version of an Old Fashioned,” he says, “and we’ll be making a great Mai Tai.”
