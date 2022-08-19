ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Benzinga

BlackRock Announces 3 New BuyWrite Fixed Income ETFs For The Savvy Investor

BlackRock unveiled three new fixed income exchange traded funds, offering investors a BuyWrite strategy. During certain market conditions, the BuyWrite strategy tends to enhance and stabilize income. On August 22, BlackRock Inc BLK unveiled three new fixed income exchange traded funds, offering investors a BuyWrite strategy on fixed income assets.
Benzinga

Looking Into Mastercard's Recent Short Interest

Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) short percent of float has fallen 9.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.76 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Benzinga

Verizon Communications Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Verizon Communications VZ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

TFI's Asset Sale Prompts Price Target Hike At RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin raised the price target for TFI International Inc TFII to $115 (an upside of 11%) from $112 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst stated that he is taking a positive view on the sale of CFI’s Truckload, Temp Control, and Mexican...
Benzinga

Why Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Imperial Petroleum Inc IMPP are trading higher by 9% at $0.39. The stock has been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc CEI are trading higher by 3.5% at $0.37. The stock has been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Benzinga

Looking At Alcoa's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa. Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga

Finding Hidden Gems In Crypto Market And Key Points To Consider Before Investing

With more than 10,000 crypto tokens in the burgeoning crypto market today, investors must evaluate their investments for positive returns. Ever since the launch of Bitcoin BTC/USD as a peer-to-peer digital currency that espoused the virtues of blockchain technology, the world has been increasingly warming up to the concept of a decentralized future where humans can transact with each other and businesses, without the involvement of any central banking authority. An increasing number of digital currencies, or cryptocurrencies as they are better known, have sprung up ever since with many competing with each other to amass more users and investor alike. Over the last few years, the rapidly growing pace of crypto adoption has led to a boom in cryptocurrency prices, drawing even larger swathes of investors to this thriving asset space. However, this has also led to a rise in the number of crypto tokens going bust, as bad actors try to swindle investor capital through pump and dump schemes, rug pulls and Initial coin offering (ICO) frauds are among other types of cyber thefts. This makes it even more important for newbie investors to conduct their own thorough research and invest only in those crypto tokens that pass a number of evaluation criteria as listed below:
Benzinga

Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA are trading higher by 16.3% at $5.10. The stock has also been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Benzinga

Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CF Industries Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Texas Instruments

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments. Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Meta Platforms Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 61 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49% with bearish.
Benzinga

