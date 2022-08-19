Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marathon Digital Is Popping Off Today
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA shares are trading higher by 6.92% to $13.82 Tuesday afternoon after Cowen & Co maintained a Market Perform on the stock and raised its price target from $7 to $9. Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital, are otherwise trading lower in recent sessions amid...
BlackRock Announces 3 New BuyWrite Fixed Income ETFs For The Savvy Investor
BlackRock unveiled three new fixed income exchange traded funds, offering investors a BuyWrite strategy. During certain market conditions, the BuyWrite strategy tends to enhance and stabilize income. On August 22, BlackRock Inc BLK unveiled three new fixed income exchange traded funds, offering investors a BuyWrite strategy on fixed income assets.
Looking Into Mastercard's Recent Short Interest
Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) short percent of float has fallen 9.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.76 million shares sold short, which is 0.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Verizon Communications Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Verizon Communications VZ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
TFI's Asset Sale Prompts Price Target Hike At RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin raised the price target for TFI International Inc TFII to $115 (an upside of 11%) from $112 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst stated that he is taking a positive view on the sale of CFI’s Truckload, Temp Control, and Mexican...
Why Imperial Petroleum Shares Are Rising
Shares of small-cap penny stock Imperial Petroleum Inc IMPP are trading higher by 9% at $0.39. The stock has been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising
Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc CEI are trading higher by 3.5% at $0.37. The stock has been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Looking At Alcoa's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa. Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Finding Hidden Gems In Crypto Market And Key Points To Consider Before Investing
With more than 10,000 crypto tokens in the burgeoning crypto market today, investors must evaluate their investments for positive returns. Ever since the launch of Bitcoin BTC/USD as a peer-to-peer digital currency that espoused the virtues of blockchain technology, the world has been increasingly warming up to the concept of a decentralized future where humans can transact with each other and businesses, without the involvement of any central banking authority. An increasing number of digital currencies, or cryptocurrencies as they are better known, have sprung up ever since with many competing with each other to amass more users and investor alike. Over the last few years, the rapidly growing pace of crypto adoption has led to a boom in cryptocurrency prices, drawing even larger swathes of investors to this thriving asset space. However, this has also led to a rise in the number of crypto tokens going bust, as bad actors try to swindle investor capital through pump and dump schemes, rug pulls and Initial coin offering (ICO) frauds are among other types of cyber thefts. This makes it even more important for newbie investors to conduct their own thorough research and invest only in those crypto tokens that pass a number of evaluation criteria as listed below:
Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Rising
Shares of small-cap penny stock Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA are trading higher by 16.3% at $5.10. The stock has also been trending amid retail investors on social media. Shares of energy and oil companies at large are also trading higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
Intuit Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CF Industries Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
What Are Whales Doing With Texas Instruments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments. Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
Meta Platforms Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 61 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49% with bearish.
Cryptocurrency Polygon's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's MATIC/USD price has risen 3.82% to $0.82. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $0.94 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.92. The...
