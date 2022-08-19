ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

Highlights: Bishop Amat football tops Valencia 29-6 in opener

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yugl8_0hN7IW7d00

Delano Franklin scored three touchdowns for the Lancers in the win.

LA PUENTE, Calif. — Delano Franklin caught two touchdowns, rushed for a third and had an interception at cornerback in Bishop Amat’s 29-6 opening night win over Valencia.

“I’ve put in a lot of work and that’s what you saw tonight,” he said.

GAME STORY

Watch the highlights from Thursday night's action here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

CIF boys high school water polo 2022 pre-season watch list released

CIF officials released the 2022 pre-season watch list for boys water polo, which gets under way this week. The first rankings are expected next week and teams will be based in these divisions for the CIF playoffs. In Division 1, Foothill, Huntington Beach, JSerra, Laguna Beach, Los Alamitos, Mater Dei,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Abramo Canka is on UCLA's Campus and at Workouts

Abramo Canka, the 6-7 wing from Italy who committed and enrolled at UCLA, is now on campus and at basketball workouts. He also posted this Instagram story from the Mo Ostin Basketball facility:. For our commitment analysis of Canka, and how he could impact the program this year and down...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Irvine football coaching legend Terry Henigan takes part in pre-game coin toss

Terry Henigan (left) and Tom Ricci Sr. took part in the coin toss before Friday’s Irvine vs. Portola game. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). Former legendary Irvine High School football coach Terry Henigan took part in the coin toss Friday night before the Irvine vs. Portola game at Irvine Stadium and was joined by former Vaquero offensive coordinator Tom Ricci, father of current coach Tom Ricci.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Puente, CA
Sports
City
Valencia, CA
La Puente, CA
Football
Local
California Education
City
La Puente, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
La Puente, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Fontana Herald News

Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26

“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
FONTANA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

High-speed pursuit across L.A. ends with arrests in Bellflower

Authorities pursued a vehicle on multiple freeways and surface streets across Los Angeles Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went back and forth between active pursuit and observation as the dark-colored sedan weaved in and out of traffic and sped through intersections. The pursuit began in Lakewood before the […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash

DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Body found in burned vehicle on freeway in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights --A person's body was discovered inside a burned out car on the freeway Friday night. The vehicle was located on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near the 5 Freeway, according to L. A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy