Highlights: Bishop Amat football tops Valencia 29-6 in opener

LA PUENTE, Calif. — Delano Franklin caught two touchdowns, rushed for a third and had an interception at cornerback in Bishop Amat’s 29-6 opening night win over Valencia.

“I’ve put in a lot of work and that’s what you saw tonight,” he said.

