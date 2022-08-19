Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
TMZ.com
Scott Disick's Lamborghini Flipped on It's Side in Crash Photos
7:49 PM PT -- We've now obtained photos of Scott's banged up Lamborghini ... and he's lucky he made it out with only minor injuries. It appears Disick, who was driving in The Oaks gated community, smashed into a stone mailbox, possibly the reason the vehicle flipped. Scott Disick was...
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
TMZ.com
'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank's Getting Divorced, Wife Claims He Cheated
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife is waving the white flag on marriage to the White Ranger ... she's filed for divorce and is accusing him of having an affair. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tammie Frank claims Jason committed adultery ... and she cites the alleged infidelity as one of the reasons for their split.
‘Look Both Ways’ Is a By-the-Numbers Love Story—With a Super Nerdy Heart
There’s something decidedly uncomfortable about the premise of Look Both Ways, Netflix’s latest hit original film. (Currently, it’s the streamer’s number one movie in the U.S.) The night of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) takes a pregnancy test. Weeks before, she hooked up with her best guy friend; now, she’s worried she might be having his baby.In comes the movie’s primary gimmick: The storyline splits in two, with one following Natalie after her test is positive, the other after it’s negative. As opposed to committing to just one of these potential pathways, Look Both Ways has some fun with...
'Batgirl' directors say 'everything was gone' when they tried to access footage
'Batgirl' co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said Warner Bros. restricted their access to film footage.
TMZ.com
Nicki Minaj Makes History with No. 1 'Super Freaky Girl' Song
Nicki Minaj's new song "Super Freaky Girl" is now officially historic, shooting to the top of the charts, with the most pure sales of any track released in 2022. The song makes the diamond-selling artist the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill's iconic song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" hit big back in 1998.
Line Of Duty's Kelly Macdonald cuts a glamorous figure in fuchsia dress as she joins Hugh Bonneville at I Came By screening
Kelly Macdonald looked radiant as she attended the premiere of the new thriller I Came By alongside her co-star Hugh Bonneville at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Tuesday. The actress, 46, cut a glamorous figure for the evening as she walked the red carpet in a long-sleeved fuchsia dress.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Garner Shops At Sam's Club During Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Jennifer Garner did NOT attend her ex-husband's wedding ... she had other plans -- shopping at Sam's Club!. The previous Mrs. Affleck was checking out the aisles at S.C. in S.C. -- Sam's Club in South Charleston -- over in West Virginia just before 4 PM. That's about the time all the festivities got underway in Savannah, Georgia, where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for a second time.
Reddit is Rallying Around a Mom Who Told Her Friend to Quit Her Job to Be a SAHM — Here’s Why
The title might sound really bad but the reasoning makes sense with this one. A mom took to Reddit’s “AITA” forum to share multiple unpleasant encounters she had with a friend which led her to snap. The user is a SAHM and became friends with another mom,...
TMZ.com
George Lopez Sues Pandora for Streaming His Comedy Without License
George Lopez is all for getting his comedy out into the world by any means possible -- but he claims streaming giant Pandora never even bothered to license his comedy specials before streaming them ... which is why he's dragging them to court. The legendary comic just filed suit against...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche's Sons Grateful Mom's Final Resting Place Is Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Anne Heche's final resting place will be at the legendary Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a location reserved for some of the biggest icons in showbiz, and her sons could not be more proud. Heche was cremated, and will have a spot on one of the mausoleum walls at HF, located close...
TMZ.com
Stanley Kubrick's Longtime Assistant Leon Vitali Dead at 74
Leon Vitali -- Stanley Kubrick's longtime assistant and collaborative partner in cinema for decades -- has died. The late director's verified social media accounts confirmed Vitali's death Sunday ... writing, "It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick's films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that new and loved him." No other details were offered.
TMZ.com
Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Croatia for Mega Yacht Family Vacay
Beyonce and Jay-Z are doing their own version of "The Love Boat" -- sailing the high seas through Europe ... this after setting the music world on fire. The couple was spotted Monday on a mega yacht -- a multi-level vessel that looks damn expensive -- where they were looking out onto the ocean blue ... or at least Bey was, snapping some pics with a digital camera.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Will Not Be Charged For Allegedly Punching Fan
Kanye West will not be charged with for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside an L.A. hotel. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells us, "After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction." Translation -- there's likely just not enough evidence for a conviction.
TMZ.com
Zoey Dollaz Launches Bulletproof Car Service to Protect Rappers on Tour
Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz recently dropped "Dollaz" from his handle, but added a money notch to his biz profile -- essentially starting a bulletproof version of Uber or Lyft. On Tuesday, Zoey hit up "TMZ Live" to discuss Aegis -- the bulletproof car service he named after the Greek god Athena’s protective cloak -- and he told us he was partially inspired by his own brush with death.
TMZ.com
Marc Anthony Salutes Miami Marina Staff After Missing J Lo's Wedding
5:49 PM PT -- Casey Affleck has acknowledged his sibling's wedding after all -- taking to IG Sunday to welcome J Lo to the family (again) with an oldie-but-goodie. He writes, "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"
