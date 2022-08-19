ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Scott Disick's Lamborghini Flipped on It's Side in Crash Photos

7:49 PM PT -- We've now obtained photos of Scott's banged up Lamborghini ... and he's lucky he made it out with only minor injuries. It appears Disick, who was driving in The Oaks gated community, smashed into a stone mailbox, possibly the reason the vehicle flipped. Scott Disick was...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Jason Oppenheim
TheDailyBeast

‘Look Both Ways’ Is a By-the-Numbers Love Story—With a Super Nerdy Heart

There’s something decidedly uncomfortable about the premise of Look Both Ways, Netflix’s latest hit original film. (Currently, it’s the streamer’s number one movie in the U.S.) The night of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) takes a pregnancy test. Weeks before, she hooked up with her best guy friend; now, she’s worried she might be having his baby.In comes the movie’s primary gimmick: The storyline splits in two, with one following Natalie after her test is positive, the other after it’s negative. As opposed to committing to just one of these potential pathways, Look Both Ways has some fun with...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj Makes History with No. 1 'Super Freaky Girl' Song

Nicki Minaj's new song "Super Freaky Girl" is now officially historic, shooting to the top of the charts, with the most pure sales of any track released in 2022. The song makes the diamond-selling artist the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill's iconic song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" hit big back in 1998.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Selling Sunset#New Women#Tmz#Img Models
TMZ.com

Jennifer Garner Shops At Sam's Club During Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Jennifer Garner did NOT attend her ex-husband's wedding ... she had other plans -- shopping at Sam's Club!. The previous Mrs. Affleck was checking out the aisles at S.C. in S.C. -- Sam's Club in South Charleston -- over in West Virginia just before 4 PM. That's about the time all the festivities got underway in Savannah, Georgia, where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for a second time.
SAVANNAH, GA
TMZ.com

George Lopez Sues Pandora for Streaming His Comedy Without License

George Lopez is all for getting his comedy out into the world by any means possible -- but he claims streaming giant Pandora never even bothered to license his comedy specials before streaming them ... which is why he's dragging them to court. The legendary comic just filed suit against...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Stanley Kubrick's Longtime Assistant Leon Vitali Dead at 74

Leon Vitali -- Stanley Kubrick's longtime assistant and collaborative partner in cinema for decades -- has died. The late director's verified social media accounts confirmed Vitali's death Sunday ... writing, "It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick's films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that new and loved him." No other details were offered.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Croatia for Mega Yacht Family Vacay

Beyonce and Jay-Z are doing their own version of "The Love Boat" -- sailing the high seas through Europe ... this after setting the music world on fire. The couple was spotted Monday on a mega yacht -- a multi-level vessel that looks damn expensive -- where they were looking out onto the ocean blue ... or at least Bey was, snapping some pics with a digital camera.
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

Kanye West Will Not Be Charged For Allegedly Punching Fan

Kanye West will not be charged with for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside an L.A. hotel. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells us, "After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction." Translation -- there's likely just not enough evidence for a conviction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Zoey Dollaz Launches Bulletproof Car Service to Protect Rappers on Tour

Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz recently dropped "Dollaz" from his handle, but added a money notch to his biz profile -- essentially starting a bulletproof version of Uber or Lyft. On Tuesday, Zoey hit up "TMZ Live" to discuss Aegis -- the bulletproof car service he named after the Greek god Athena’s protective cloak -- and he told us he was partially inspired by his own brush with death.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Marc Anthony Salutes Miami Marina Staff After Missing J Lo's Wedding

5:49 PM PT -- Casey Affleck has acknowledged his sibling's wedding after all -- taking to IG Sunday to welcome J Lo to the family (again) with an oldie-but-goodie. He writes, "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy