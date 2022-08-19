Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce from Nick Thompson
"Love Is Blind" star Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson ... putting an end to their year-long marriage just a few weeks after openly talking about their plans for a family. The docs, obtained by TMZ, show Danielle filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois....
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
TMZ.com
YouTube Rescue Dive Team Claims They've Found Missing Teen Kiely Rodni
A famous search and rescue dive team that inserted itself into the hunt for missing teenager, Kiely Rodni, claims they've found her ... but it doesn't sound like she's alive. The YouTubers known as Adventures with Purpose -- which has millions of subscribers and followers across their social media channels -- made the claim Sunday, writing on their official Facebook page ... "WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI."
TMZ.com
Nicki Minaj Makes History with No. 1 'Super Freaky Girl' Song
Nicki Minaj's new song "Super Freaky Girl" is now officially historic, shooting to the top of the charts, with the most pure sales of any track released in 2022. The song makes the diamond-selling artist the first female rapper to debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill's iconic song "Doo Wop (That Thing)" hit big back in 1998.
TMZ.com
'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank's Getting Divorced, Wife Claims He Cheated
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife is waving the white flag on marriage to the White Ranger ... she's filed for divorce and is accusing him of having an affair. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tammie Frank claims Jason committed adultery ... and she cites the alleged infidelity as one of the reasons for their split.
TMZ.com
Zoey Dollaz Launches Bulletproof Car Service to Protect Rappers on Tour
Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz recently dropped "Dollaz" from his handle, but added a money notch to his biz profile -- essentially starting a bulletproof version of Uber or Lyft. On Tuesday, Zoey hit up "TMZ Live" to discuss Aegis -- the bulletproof car service he named after the Greek god Athena’s protective cloak -- and he told us he was partially inspired by his own brush with death.
TMZ.com
Justin Long -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Here is a 23-year-old version of the actor and comedian sporting a smooth shave at a benefit in New York City back in 2001 (left). This was the same year he was cast in two break-out film roles, "Happy Campers" and "Jeepers Creepers." And, 21 years later ... the handsome...
TMZ.com
Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Croatia for Mega Yacht Family Vacay
Beyonce and Jay-Z are doing their own version of "The Love Boat" -- sailing the high seas through Europe ... this after setting the music world on fire. The couple was spotted Monday on a mega yacht -- a multi-level vessel that looks damn expensive -- where they were looking out onto the ocean blue ... or at least Bey was, snapping some pics with a digital camera.
TMZ.com
CW Stars Jordan Elsass & Tyler Blackburn Take Mental Health Breaks from Shows
The CW has had some of its big stars hit the pause button over mental health -- just the latest examples of what's becoming a big thing in Hollywood. Jordan Elsass posted a video this week addressing his recent departure from 'Superman & Lois' ahead of its third season ... he plays a major character in the series, Jonathan Kent. Jordan says, it all had to do with mental health.
TMZ.com
Jackboy Returns Kodak Black's 'Super Gremlin' Diss On 'Renegade Freestyle'
Kodak Black earned a platinum plaque for this year's hit “Super Gremlin” -- a passionate accusation of betrayal toward his former Sniper Gang artist Jackboy, but now Jackboy's clearing the air. He's just dropped a new track ... "Renegade Freestyle (Closure),” which samples Jay-Z and Eminem’s legendary duet....
TMZ.com
B.o.B Denies Being Anti-Semitic, Revisits Flat-Earth Claims & Cancel Culture
"Airplanes" rapper B.o.B is brushing off student protestors upset some of his past lyrics are being construed as anti-semitic. Members of the University of Central Florida Jewish community have called for a boycott of his upcoming August 25 tour appearance for their Welcome Week … citing his 2016 flat-earther, Neil deGrasse Tyson-dissing track “Flatline” for its olive branch extended towards Holocaust denier David Irving.
TMZ.com
George Lopez Sues Pandora for Streaming His Comedy Without License
George Lopez is all for getting his comedy out into the world by any means possible -- but he claims streaming giant Pandora never even bothered to license his comedy specials before streaming them ... which is why he's dragging them to court. The legendary comic just filed suit against...
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Cops Insane 'The Godfather' Watch W/ 666 Round Diamonds
Antonio Brown's decided to treat himself following the success of his new song and dance by copping an insane "The Godfather" watch ... that's filled with 666 diamonds!. TMZ Sports has learned the former NFL wideout hit up Jacob and Co. earlier this week to pick up the timepiece ... and the classic mob film-inspired watch came pretty epic.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Kanye West Will Not Be Charged For Allegedly Punching Fan
Kanye West will not be charged with for allegedly punching a fan after a heated exchange outside an L.A. hotel. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office tells us, "After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction." Translation -- there's likely just not enough evidence for a conviction.
TMZ.com
Idris Elba Says His Daughter Didn't Get Role in 'Beast,' No Nepotism
Idris Elba says his own kid auditioned to play his onscreen daughter in his latest movie -- a part she didn't get ... even though her old man could've presumably pulled some strings. The actor was recently on "The Breakfast Club" with producer Will Packer, plugging their new flick "Beast"...
TMZ.com
Marc Anthony Salutes Miami Marina Staff After Missing J Lo's Wedding
5:49 PM PT -- Casey Affleck has acknowledged his sibling's wedding after all -- taking to IG Sunday to welcome J Lo to the family (again) with an oldie-but-goodie. He writes, "Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"
