Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wzdm.com
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
wzdm.com
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, Bruceville
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, of Bruceville, IN joined his Lord and Savior August 17, 2022, surrounded by the love of his friends and family. Born Jack Howder Jr. on January 29, 1961 in Vincennes, the son of Jack Sr. and Sylvia L. Webber Howder. He was a 1979 graduate of North Knox High School and served a 4-year apprenticeship for his plumbing and HVAC license. He opened and operated Howder Plumbing Heating and Air from 2001 to 2012 and continued his career as manager of J.E. Shekell Inc. in Vincennes until his retirement in 2020. He married Jana Stewart on Oct 26, 1984 and they made their life together for nearly 38 years. Jay served as Pastor of the Bunker Hill Church for many years and was a devout Christian, devoted husband, father, son, brother, and was Poppy to his grandchildren. Jay was active in LAM, served on the board of trustees of the Arthur Foundation and was a self-proclaimed PHD ( Poop-Handling Doofus). He was loved for his humor, never meeting a stranger, and his loving ways with everyone he met.
wzdm.com
Edwin Ray, 63, Vincennes
Edwin Vincent Ray, “Eddie Boo”, 63, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on August 18, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Mary Antoinette Ray and Melvin Vincent Ray on April 30, 1959. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Vincennes...
wzdm.com
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
wzdm.com
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
14news.com
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
RELATED PEOPLE
wevv.com
Downtown Evansville's Hulman Building makes list of Indiana's 10 most endangered landmarks
A historic downtown Evansville building is among nine other endangered Indiana landmarks in a new list released Monday. Each year, the organization Indiana Landmarks releases its "10 Most Endangered" list of historic places that are "on the brink of extinction and too important to lose." This year, downtown Evansville's Hulman...
wzdm.com
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
wamwamfm.com
Arby’s in Washington to Re-Open
A local restaurant chain has been closed for the past few days but is expected to resume business today. According to reports, Arby’s had to close over the weekend and yesterday due to electrical issues at the restaurant in the Cherry Tree Plaza in Washington. The electrical issues were...
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
isustudentmedia.com
Remembering the Sycamores ISU lost early Sunday
Tragedy struck early Sunday morning and claimed the lives of three Indiana State students: Caleb VanHooser, a freshman from Liberty Township, Ohio, Jayden Musili, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Christian Eubanks, a freshman from Waukegan Illinois. Before attending Indiana State, VanHooser was a standout defensive back and wide...
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Mural Painting in Downtown Washington
A new mural is set to be painted in downtown Washington. Cindy Barber explains how this came about. Jennifer Peachee, a Washington High School Art Teacher, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect…. The project is set to be completed by the end of October. Work is underway...
Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash had been drinking at IU house party
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Two other passengers were […]
wzdm.com
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
wzdm.com
New Vincennes officer graduates
The Vincennes Police Department is congratulating rookie officer Remington Langdon for his graduation from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield Saturday. Officer Langdon will be finishing his field training before being released to solo patrol.
Comments / 0