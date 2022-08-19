Read full article on original website
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire still have futures at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag reflects on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool 'should have won' against Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool should have beaten Man Utd.
Transfer rumours: Saint-Maximin on Man Utd radar; Bayern chasing De Jong
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Allan Saint-Maximin, Frenkie de Jong, Youri Tielemans, Rafael Leao, Memphis Depay, Marco Asensio and more.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Trevoh Chalobah: Inter & Roma rivalling Premier League interest in Chelsea defender
Inter & Roma have joined the pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Red Devils earn stunning win
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Transfer rumours: Ziyech flies to Amsterdam; Man Utd in for Hakimi
Monday's transfer rumours include Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi, Bernardo Silva, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Youri Tielemans, Pedro Neto and more.
Casemiro bids farewell to Real Madrid ahead of Man Utd move
Casemiro has said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Unai Emery insists Juan Foyth wants to stay at Villarreal despite Barcelona interest
Unai Emery claims Juan Foyth wants to stay at Villarreal despite interest from Barcelona.
Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain facing axe for Liverpool game
Harry Maguire is at risk of being left out of Manchester United's lineup to face Liverpool.
Chelsea hold talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leao
Chelsea have held talks with AC Milan over forward Rafael Leao.
Nottingham Forest hold talks over Sergio Reguilon loan
Nottingham Forest have held talks with Tottenham over a deal to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan.
Carlo Ancelotti hails 'immortal' Luka Modric after Celta Vigo win
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists Luka Modric is "immortal" after the Croatian played a starring role in his side's 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo.
