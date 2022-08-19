ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Félix comin': Orioles closer's 'The Wire' shirt now available

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjelV_0hN7I7Nx00

Orioles closer Félix Bautista has been one of the big reasons Orioles Magic is alive once again in Baltimore.

Last week, the closer surprised fans when he entered the game with a new entrance.

RELATED CONTENT: Félix comin', Orioles closer enters game with light show, Omar's whistle

Bautista walked to the field as Omar's whistling from HBO's 'The Wire' played throughout the stadium. The character whistled 'The Farmer in the Dell' on the series. Omar was played by the late actor Michael K. Williams.

Now, clothing company BreakingT has introduced a shirt combining the two.

BreakingT

"Omar Comin'" was a phrase often used in 'The Wire' when Omar was on his way to a neighborhood. The shirt features Bautista's name and face in place of Omar.

You can buy the shirt here .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reported details for contract of Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson released

The Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, sending shockwaves throughout the league. Baltimore then decided not to draft anyone at the position, and didn’t sign a veteran for a long time. However, on Friday it was made known by Ian Rapoport that the team was expected to sign long-time Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy