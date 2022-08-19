ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WHYY

N.J. advocates are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel companies from expanding in low-income neighborhoods

Environmental justice organizations in New Jersey are mobilizing to prevent fossil fuel industries from expanding in low-income neighborhoods, which are disproportionately impacted by industrial pollution. On Thursday, Aug. 24, EJ Communities Against Incineration will host a workshop in Camden titled “Liberation From Incineration,” where residents can learn about the harmful...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion

When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
HACKENSACK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin announces New Jersey’s participation in $450M nationwide settlement with opioid maker Endo

NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Monday that a coalition of state attorneys general has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive.
ECONOMY
wrnjradio.com

Oroho, O’Scanlon blame Gov. Murphy for deserting New Jersey businesses

NEW JERSEY – In a state notorious for its worst-in-the-nation business climate, the Murphy Administration timidly unveiled a $300 million tax increase for employers this week, a move Senate Republicans are calling unforgiveable. Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho and Senate Republican Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon criticized Governor Murphy for...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

The latest NJEA TV ad is insulting, disgusting and proof they’re out of control (Opinion)

The newest commercial promoting the New Jersey Education Association debuted this week and got the attention of national media for its attack on NJ parents. The ad depicts happy sweet students and teachers in full color and contrasts that with black and white still photos of angry parents at school board meetings. Parents all over the country, including here in New Jersey, are angry that many school boards are unresponsive to their complaints about curriculum they feel is inappropriate for their children.
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

NJ schools still in ‘dire’ need of bus drivers

It's been more than two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in the Garden State, and districts and school bus contractors are still making every effort to get enough people behind the wheel, as New Jersey approaches the 2022-23 academic year. "The driver shortage is still dire," said...
TRAFFIC
mercerme.com

Law changes for poll workers announced by County

The Mercer County Clerk’s office issued an announcement pertaining to state law changes for poll workers, including a compensation increase. Election workers play a critical role in ensuring that New Jersey residents can exercise their right to vote. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that increases the compensation of election workers from $200 per day to $300 per day. In July, the governor signed legislation amending an existing law to allow minors between the ages of 16 and 18 to work a full day at the polls on election days. The upcoming general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information

An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center. "The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)

To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section. It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
RELIGION
MyChesCo

Barred Broker Dealer Charged with Defrauding Victims of $1 Million

NEWARK, NJ — A Monmouth County, New Jersey man has been charged with defrauding victims in an investment fraud scheme out of at least $1 million, and with fraudulently obtaining a loan of approximately $96,000 meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
TRAVEL

