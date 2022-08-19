Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed DeadA.W. NavesManchester, NH
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet ownersB.R. ShenoyHooksett, NH
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Southern Maine sees significant rain on Monday
MAINE, USA — Too much of a good thing quickly turned into severe weather Monday evening. Welcome rain to help put a dent in the drought in southern Maine quickly escalated to a flash flood warning for York County. It's the most rain for Kennebunk in more than two...
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine
A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
laconiadailysun.com
Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions
For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
WMTW
Soaking showers end overnight
Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday
BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.
mainepublic.org
Proposal for 31-mile western Maine rail trail could go before Legislature as early as next year
Next year will mark 40 years since trains last moved along the Mountain Division's tracks west of Portland. It may also be the year the Maine Legislature is asked to approve turning 31 miles of that track into a recreational trail. This past May, an advisory committee voted 11-1 to...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
‘Dream come true’: Local chef wows national audience after taking down top Food Network host
BOSTON — A local chef is gaining fans across America after he defeated a top Food Network host in a recent cooking competition. Chef Lambert Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar on Dorchester Street in Boston, emerged victorious on an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.”. Givens put...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
UPDATE: Teen dies in apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, NH
New Hampshire State Police were withholding the man's name Saturday night until after family members could be notified.
WGME
Sudden resolution of Anthem and Maine Med dispute leaves more questions than answers
(BDN) -- The dispute between Anthem Blue Cross and Maine Medical Center through which Maine’s largest hospital threatened to withdraw from the network of the state’s largest insurer was unusual for many reasons. The main one, though, was that its sudden resolution this week did not require a higher entity to settle their differences.
