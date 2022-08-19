ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
BOSTON, MA
observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
PORTLAND, ME
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine

A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
KENNEBUNK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NH
Sports
City
Durham, NH
State
New Hampshire State
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions

For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
CANTERBURY, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Adams
Person
Michaela Walsh
WMTW

Soaking showers end overnight

Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
CBS Boston

MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday

BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army West Point#Women S Soccer#New Hampshire University#Syracuse#Nhu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy