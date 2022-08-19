Maine continues to be very parched with severe drought underway along the coastline. However more beneficial rain arrived Monday afternoon. The heaviest of rain continues to fall across York and Cumberland counties. This area should get a good steady rain right through midnight. Watch for ponding on roads, especially with our dry soil not absorbing all the water. We could receive more than an inch of rainfall in many areas and even over 2 inches with some localized showers.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO