Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' Remake Reportedly Lands at New Developer
New reports suggest that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has now landed at another developer. The game was originally handled by Aspyr Media, which decided to delay it indefinitely back in July following the forced departures of two of the studio’s directors. Bloomberg was first...
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY’s New Collaboration Honors Iconic ‘Street Fighter’ Franchise
CASETiFY is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter video game franchise in its latest collection. The tech accessory company has unveiled a lineup of cases and other products featuring imagery from the Japanese game, which received its first installment in 1987. Leading the product lineup is the Chun-Li...
hypebeast.com
TITAN x Nike LeBron 19 Low “Beyond The Seas” Draws from the Fabled Ultramar Creature
Basketball is more than just a sport to the people of the Philippines, it’s a way of life. And one retailer that’s constantly and outwardly expressing Southeast Asian nation’s love for the sport is TITAN which has been fortunate enough to join forces with the likes of Jordan Brand and.
hypebeast.com
NAV Delivers Self-Produced 'Demons Protected by Angels' Track "Wrong Decisions"
NAV on Tuesday dropped off a new, self-produced track, titled “Wrong Decisions,” off his forthcoming album, Demons Protected by Angels. “What you make in a day, I make in minutes / F*** the game, I’ma ball while I’m in it,” the Good Intentions artist raps on the track. “Speedin’ drivin’ on the road to riches / I just hope I don’t make the wrong decisions.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
99%IS- Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With VOL.17 "I am 99%. From 1%." Collection
Exclusively unveiled by HYPEBEAST KOREA, 99%IS-‘ upcoming VOL.17 “I am 99%. From 1%.” collection celebrates the label’s 10th anniversary. The expansive Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 range serves to reinterpret styles from 99%IS-’ last 10 years. Marking its reinterpretation of past designs, the South Korean...
hypebeast.com
Mark Zuckerberg Quickly Updates Metaverse Avatar Following Criticism on Graphics
Mark Zuckerberg is catching flak once more from netizens after recently revealing his new avatar for Meta’s Horizon Worlds. Many were quick to point out the avatar’s creepy eyes while saying that the graphics looked straight out of an early 2000s Nintendo GameCube game — poking fun at the millions of dollars that have gone into the project.
hypebeast.com
Sony to Release PlayStation VR2 Headset Early 2023
After offering a first look earlier this year, Sony has now officially announced an “early 2023” release window for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The second iteration of PlayStation‘s flagship virtual reality headset promises to be a significant upgrade, offering up to 4K resolution, a 120 HZ refresh rate, 110-degree field of view, and over 20 VR games at launch including No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.
hypebeast.com
Sony Faces $5.9 Billion USD Lawsuit For Allegedly "Ripping People Off" With PlayStation Games
Sony is now facing a lawsuit claiming $5.9 billion USD from the company for allegedly “ripping people off” through its PlayStation digital game sales. According to a new report from Sky News, the Japanese gaming giant is being sued by a consumer rights organization in the U.K. led by Alex Neill which accuses the company of predatory and anti-competitive pricing for the digital versions of its games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Hasbro Reissues 'Star Wars' Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber
Two years after unveiling Darth Revan‘s Force FX Lightsaber in 2020, Hasbro is now bringing the coveted Star Wars collectible back. Just like the rest of the toy company’s beloved Force FX series, the Lightsaber is a highly detailed re-creation of the enigmatic character’s weapon of choice, accurately portraying everything from the uniquely shaped hilt to its pushers and even its claw-like spikes extending over the emitter.
hypebeast.com
Nike Finishes the Dunk Low "Sail Blue" With Gum Outsoles
Has unveiled a “Sail Blue” iteration of the famed Dunk Low silhouette. Crafted with white leather uppers, the design is accompanied with blue mesh tongues and tumbled leather panel swooshes, with additional detailing found on the perforated shoe box and distinct Nike branding on the tongue, heel and red insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and gum rubber outsole — the latter of which matches the Nike heel insignia — to create a complementing pop of color, while white laces tie the model together for a clean finish.
Comments / 3