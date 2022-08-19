To celebrate two decades of engineering ingenuity since the CC8S arrived, Koenigsegg revealed the spectacular new CC850 - another hypercar that introduces technologies that have never been seen before. In this case, the magic lies in the Engage Shift System (ESS) gearbox that is effectively a gated manual and automatic in one. Being a Koenigsegg, the CC850 has many other talents beyond its outrageous gearbox. It makes 1,353 horsepower from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 borrowed from the Jesko, and its sensational design was inspired by the CC8S that started it all. The CC850 is another groundbreaking hypercar from possibly the most audacious automaker on the planet and an instant icon before the first one has even been delivered.

6 HOURS AGO