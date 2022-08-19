Read full article on original website
Related
Czinger 21C V Max Revealed As Longtail 253-MPH Hypercar Variant
Retains the 1,250-horsepower hybrid V8 from standards 21C. Czinger hasn't been part of the automotive scene for long, but it has built up a solid reputation for two things: Building an insanely fast $2 million hybrid hypercar capable of destroying the Laguna Seca lap record, and thinking out of the box.
The McLaren Solus GT Is A V10-Powered Single-Seat Track Special
Solus GT revealed as V10 track-only special, limited to 25. You thought the McLaren Speedtail was bonkers? Think again! The McLaren Solus GT arrives as a track-only realization of a concept car that was designed to be only driven in a video game. Only 25 fortunate customers will get one, and all units have already been spoken for prior to the public reveal. That's quite a shame, because the specs on this car are truly out of this world.
Maserati's Striking MC20 Cielo Makes American Debut At The Quail
The stunning Maserati MC20 Cielo made its official North American debut at The Quail, an automotive gathering that forms part of Monterey Car Week. CarBuzz got up close and personal with the elegant Italian, seen here in a fetching shade of Acquamarina from the brand's PrimaSerie limited edition range. Like...
Tesla's Latest Commercial Features Elon Musk's Bizarre EDM Song
What do Tesla and Rolls-Royce have in common? Well, aside from building eerily silent vehicles for those with more bucks than most, neither brand feels the need to spend money on marketing or commercials. While the British brand relies on its strong image and reputation, Musk's reason is simple - he would rather spend money on the products than on advertising.
RELATED PEOPLE
1,363-HP Koenigsegg CC850 Debuts With Gated Manual Gearbox!
Celebrates 20 years since the first production Koenigsegg hypercar. Revolutionary ESS gearbox acts as both nine-speed automatic and gated six-speed manual with a clutch!. 20 years ago, Koenigsegg produced its first production vehicle in the CC8S. From the word "go," it set new standards and broke new records, crowned by Guinness World Records as the world's most powerful production engine in a car and picking up a plethora of other awards.
Ford Develops Clever Truck Bed Storage Solution
In recent years, one of the biggest areas of innovation in the auto industry has been the truck bed. Both the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz have neat ways to store smaller items in their beds, and now the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado have a trick tailgate storage feature. It looks like Ford will try to do more of the same with trucks like the Ford F-150 and potentially even the Maverick.
America's First Rimac Nevera Is Utterly Stunning
After a lengthy and rigorous development program, Rimac has finally started delivering the 1,914-horsepower Nevera supercar to excited customers. Company CEO and namesake Mate Rimac recently took us on a video tour of the production facility, proudly showing us car #000, a Callisto Green Nevera that will remain with the company as a demonstrator and marketing tool.
KTM's Street-Legal Racer Sounds Like A Group B Rally Racer At The Nurburgring
When KTM announced that it was working on a car, everyone had more or less the same reaction: "Don't you guys build motorcycles?" Here we are 14 years after the first version of the X-Bow went on sale, and KTM is hard at work producing a road-legal supercar called the GT-XR, based on the X-Bow GTX track car. The latter was introduced in 2020 as a track-only special based on the X-Bow GT4 race car. The $270,000 track toy was not homologated for any formula in particular. It was built purely so you could post insane laps, and now KTM is getting ready to unleash it on public roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Semi Will Have Fewer Motors Than Elon Musk Claimed
In May this year, the order books for the Tesla Semi were finally opened. This gave us our first glance at some of the essential features and specifications of the EV truck, including the $20,000 upfront payment to get on the reservation list. Whether you like EVs or not, you...
576-HP Kia EV6 GT Stuns America At Monterey Car Week
EV6 GT's dual-motor setup produces 576 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Kia unveiled the all-new EV6 GT today, and let's not beat around the bush: it's faster than both a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo. At least in a straight line, that is, as Kia claims the latest version of its EV6 won a drag race with the two cars mentioned above in an AMCI-certified drag race.
Meyers Manx Opens Applications For EV Buggy Beta Testing
Meyers Manx (MM) unveiled the Electric 2.0 dune buggy in early August, finally giving early adopters the chance to own the company's first brand-new vehicle in over 60 years. At the time, no pricing was provided, but Meyers Manx did say the car would be offered via a unique Beta program. Only 50 vehicles will be delivered to special customers in 2023. Cadillac and Tesla are known for following the same game plan. Caddy offered Lyriq customers a $5,500 rebate to track how they use their cars, while Tesla infamously continues to use its customers to test Full Self-Driving Beta.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rolls-Royce Shows Up To Pebble Beach With Some Funky Colors
Aside from the bright orange Dawn that we drove last year, it's pretty uncommon to see a Rolls-Royce in a color besides black, white, gray, or silver. Rolls-Royce customers are typically conservative with their exterior paint choices, but when the goal is to impress people at Monterey Car Week, black or white just won't cut it. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars just revealed the "Pebble Beach Collection 2022" Bespoke Commissions during this year's event.
Tesla Full Self-Driving Tech To Get Another Huge Price Hike
Despite what the name might imply, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability is not a fully autonomous system. In the automotive industry, a fully autonomous car is rated Level 5, and no car in existence has gone up that high. FSD is only a Level 2+ system, combining features like automatic...
2023 Koenigsegg CC850 First Look Review: Instant Icon
To celebrate two decades of engineering ingenuity since the CC8S arrived, Koenigsegg revealed the spectacular new CC850 - another hypercar that introduces technologies that have never been seen before. In this case, the magic lies in the Engage Shift System (ESS) gearbox that is effectively a gated manual and automatic in one. Being a Koenigsegg, the CC850 has many other talents beyond its outrageous gearbox. It makes 1,353 horsepower from a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 borrowed from the Jesko, and its sensational design was inspired by the CC8S that started it all. The CC850 is another groundbreaking hypercar from possibly the most audacious automaker on the planet and an instant icon before the first one has even been delivered.
The New Brabus Smart Car Is Not What You Might Expect
Usually, when you hear the word Brabus, you think of some 900-horsepower G63 with all black everything and a price tag that'll make you wonder whether you made the right life choices. But for a brief, shining moment that has eclipsed all of the German tuner's other efforts, G-Class included,...
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Gets 6.3-liter Naturally Aspirated V8 With 641 HP
A member of the Edition 55 series of vehicles built to celebrate 55 years of AMG. Accompanied by IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Edition 55 in limited edition box. Mercedes-AMG has introduced the latest Edition 55 model to celebrate 55 years since AMG was founded. But instead of being based on a roadgoing car, the new special edition is a race car, specifically the AMG GT3.
Meet The Bentley Batur: The W12 Swansong That Showcases The Future Of Bentley
Limited production of 18, all sold at $1.95 million before options and taxes. Powered by the most powerful W12 yet with 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. How do you follow up on the Bentley Bacalar, a modern coachbuilt classic from the hallowed halls of Bentley's Mulliner division? Meet the all-new Bentley Mulliner Batur, the second bespoke project from the Mulliner department, and a car that simultaneously signifies the end of one era at Bentley and the start of another - albeit in two completely different facets.
Ford Mustang Reveal Date, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Monterey's Crazy High-Horsepower Exotics: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start. After the extravagant Monterey Car Week, we usually end up talking about a couple of bespoke cars from the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley (and they were at The Quail in force again this year), but these pantheons of greatness have been overshadowed this year. Even Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS tribute car and Kia's EV6 GT aren't that fascinating in light of recent events.
DeLorean Unveils Two Wild New Concepts From The Future
You're not imagining things. DeLorean Motor Company is back. Well, sort of. Hot on the heels of some light legal action thanks to a looming IP lawsuit, the brand is at Monterey Car Week in full force. First, it showed off the upcoming Alpha 5, which will eventually be the brand's first car. Then, to show off the far future of the brand, it showed off two new concepts last night at the DeLorean House.
CarBuzz.com
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0